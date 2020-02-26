CBSE Board Exam 2020: Today's Paper Postponed in North East Part of Delhi (86 Schools) - Check Official Updates

CBSE 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed today’s paper (Class 10th & 12th) in the North East part of Delhi. The board has released an official notification at cbse.nic.in and provided this update.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Tomorrow's Paper Postponed in North East Part of Delhi (86 Schools) - Check Official Updates from here

The official press note says

1. CBSE has been conducting annual Class 10th/12th exams 2020 since 15 February 2020 in a smooth manner.

2. Based on the request of Directorate of Education, Govt, of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the following subject exams scheduled for 26 February 2020 in North East Part of Delhi.

Clas X 101 - English Communicative 184 - English Language & Literature Class XII 796 - Web Application (Old) 803 - Web Application (New) 821 - Media

3. Details of Exam Centres where these exams have been postponed are available at cbse.nic.in

4. However, the exams in the rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled.

5. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.

Complete List of CBSE Schools (where exams are postponed)

