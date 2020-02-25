CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Check Format for Debate & Speech Writing with Examples or Templates

CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam is due for 27th February 2020. The exam is divided into three sections: Reading, Writing, and Literature. The “Advanced Writing Skills” section of the exam covers 30 marks of the maximum marks. Speech and Debate are an important part of this section. Both the writing styles are usually given as choice questions but it is important to note that their writing formats are different. In this article, we have provided the apt format to attempt the speech and debate questions with the attached model answer sheets of subject toppers from previous years. These answer sheets will help you understand how writing in the correct format can fetch you a full score in your board exams.

Speech Format for CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020

Speech is an important part of the Advanced Writing Skills Section for the CBSE 12th Board exam. Speech writing carries 10 marks out of the total 100 marks English exam and is an integral part to score well. However, students are often confused about the writing format to be followed for writing a speech. Let’s understand the format of drafting a speech.

Word Limit:

It is important to understand that every writing piece has a prescribed word limit that needs to be followed. For writing a speech, the word-limit should be anywhere between 150-200 words.

Format:

- Every speech should begin with an opening address and end with a conclusion. This part of speech writing can fetch you 1 mark.

- The content of the speech should be coherent and relevant. One should use their own creative ideas and responses. This part of speech writing covers 7.5 marks out of the total. Each idea is thereby evaluated and marked based on the creativity and thoughts you put into it.

- Grammatical accuracy, appropriate use of words and spellings cover additional 2.5 marks.

Students attempting their speech questions in the above-mentioned format usually get a perfect score in the CBSE Board Exam.

Let’s see this through an example of 2019’s English subject topper’s answer sheet

Ques: Write a speech in 150 – 200 words on the topic, ‘A student must know how to manage his time’. It is to be delivered in the morning assembly. You are Karan/Karuna, Head Boy/Head Girl of the school.

Debate Format for CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020

Speech and Debate often come as choice questions in the CBSE Class 12th board exams. The debate question also carries 10 marks in total but the format for writing a debate is entirely different from the speech writing format. Let’s understand the for, at for drafting a debate.

Word Limit:

It is important to understand that every writing piece has a prescribed word limit that needs to be followed. For a debate write-up, the word-limit should be anywhere between 100-150 words.

Format:

- While writing a debate it is necessary to pick a “for” or “against” side of the topic and draft your debate content based on the same.

- The beginning of the content should be the introduction of said topic, addressing the audience, expressing your ideas on the for/against of the topic and end the debate with ”thank you”

- A student should frame the content in total agreement or disagreement with the topic.

- relevant information addressing the issue, current situation, reasons in favor or against, possible suggestions should be included in the content.

- The content part and right format of the debate write-up covers 5 marks out of the total 10 marks

- An additional 5 marks are for the idea-expression, grammatical accuracy, and spellings.

Let’s see this through an example of 2019’s English subject topper’s answer sheet

Ques: ‘‘Academic excellence is the only requirement for a successful career.’’ Write a debate either for or against the motion. (120 – 150 words)

