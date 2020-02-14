CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers for Class 12 English from All Poems of Flamingo

Important Questions & Answers for Class 12 English from All Poems of Flamingo

CBSE Class 12th English Core Exam is scheduled for February 27, 2020. We have compiled all the important Questions and their answers from the poetry section of Flamingo Book. Check this article to revise the English syllabus in a jiffy.

Poem 1 : My Mother At Sixty-Six

Ques 1 Why does the poetess look at ‘young trees ‘and ‘merry children’?

Ans: To distract her mind from unhappy thoughts of her mother’s old age.

• To look at the freshness of life

Ques 2 I saw my mother,

beside me

doze, open mouthed, her face

ashen like that

of a corpse and realised with

pain

that she was as old as she

looked but soon

put that thought away, ...

(a) What did the poet notice about her mother ?

(b) What were her feelings ?

(c) Why did the poet put ‘that thought’ away ?

(d) Identify the figure of speech used in the expression : ‘her face ashen like that of a corpse’.

Ans: a) that she had become old/ she had aged

b) feeling of agony/pain/fear/anxiety

c) did not want to think of a mother’s death/ did not want to be separated from mother

d) Simile

Ques 2 What kind of pain does Kamala Das feel in ‘My Mother at Sixty-six’ ?

Ans: -pain of separation

- losing her mother

- childhood fear- mother getting old

Ques 3 Why are the young trees described as 'sprinting'?

Ans: The trees seem to be running past the moving car. The sprinting of the trees symbolises the rapidly passing years of human’s life from childhood to old age.

Ques 4 What do the parting words of the poet and her smile signify?

Ans: Signifies both her farewell to her mother and an effort to leave her with optimism and cheer

Class 12 Accountancy Chapter-Wise Important Topics

Poem 2 : An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum

Ques 1

On sour cream walls, donations, Shakespeare’s head,

Cloudless at dawn, civilized dome riding all cities.

Belled, flowery, Tyrolese valley.

Open-handed map Awarding the world its world.

a) What is the condition of the classroom wall?

b) What aspects show a civilized race?

c) What is the specialty of the Tyrolese valley?

d) Explain: 'Awarding the world its world'.

Ans: a) in a state of neglect/sour cream/poverty-stricken conditions of the room

b) picture of Tyrolese valley/Shakespeare’s bust/ map/dome of an ancient city building

c) full of coloured flowers and resonates with the bells

d) The map and pictures are donations awarded to the slum children and giving them a glimpse of the world of the rich and the elite while the world of the slum children is dark and hopeless.

Ques 2 . What does Stephen Spender want for the children of the slums?

Ans: Stephen Spender wants the people in power to rescue slum dwellers from poverty and oppression .

He wants that children should be given opportunities to explore the world with its gifts and bounties. 3x4=12

He wants the children to acquire proper education and create their own history.

Ques 3 How according to the poet can the lives of the slum children be made to change?

Ans: - lives of slum children can be improved if inspector, visitor and governor take more interest in their lives, take them out of their classrooms, show them the world, provide opportunities and resources available to privileged children, make their education more related to their own lives

Ques 4 What does the poem ‘An Elementary Classroom in a Slum’ tell us about the children ?

Ans: children malnourished, unhappy, unprivileged, neglected by society, poverty-stricken, ill

Ques 5 Describe briefly the effect of malnutrition and unhealthy atmosphere on the health of the children in the poem ‘An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum’.

Ans: lives of slum children can be improved if inspector, visitor and governor take more interest in their lives, take them out of their classrooms, show them the world, provide opportunities and resources available to privileged children, make their education more related to their own lives

Class 12 English Board Exam Sample Paper

Poem 3 : Keeping Quiet

Ques 1 The poet is talking about in the poem ‘Keeping Quiet’ by Pablo Neruda, Why is it 'exotic'?

Ans: exotic moments is when they would all keep quiet till the count of twelve/ no rush/ no movement/ stillness/ quiet introspection

- exotic because they would all be in this together/ create a feeling of mutual understanding.

Ques 2 Those who prepare green wars, wars with gas, wars with fire, Victory with no survivors, would put on clean clothes

And walk about with their brothers in the shade, doing nothing.

Who are ' those ' in line 1 ? What are 'green wars'? Explain : ' victory with no survivors'. Which figure of speech is used in the above stanza

Ans: 1. Over ambitious/eccentric people involved in waging wars to gain dominance.

War against environment None may survive to celebrate victory Metaphor – clean clothes / their brothers

Ques 3 What I want should not be confused

with total inactivity.

Life is what it is about;

I want no truck with death

Name the poem and the poet of the above stanza.

What does the poet mean by „inactivity‟?

Explain what life is all about, according to the poet?

What is the ultimate expectation of the poet from all human beings?

Ans: a) Poem- Keeping Quiet, Poet- Pablo Neruda

b) complete stillness/no movement

c) life is about movement/development/action/live to the fullest with happiness

d) live by maintaining harmony with earth/stop destruction/introspect and live in peace and brotherhood

Ques 4 What symbol from Nature does the poet invoke to say that there can be life under apparent stillness?

Ans:The symbol of the earth is used by poet to illustrate the point that there can be life under apparent stillness.

Poem 4 : A Thing of Beauty

Ques 1 And such too is the grandeur of the dooms

We have imagined for the mighty dead:

All lovely tales that we have heard or read:

An endless fountain of immortal drink,

Pouring unto us from the heaven's brink.

Name the poem and the poet. Who are the 'mighty dead'? Why is 'grandeur' associated with the ' mighty dead'? Identify and explain the poetic device used in the last two lines

Ans: (a) A Thing of Beauty by John Keats

(b) those martyrs who have died bravely for a cause

(c) they will always be remembered for their noble and splendid deeds and creations/They have left behind a legacy for us to enjoy.

(d) Metaphor- Endless fountain is indirectly compared to love/thing of beauty/ Hyperbole. It is an exaggerated statement. An endless fountain of immortal drink…… Heaven’s brink

Ques 2 List the things of beauty mentioned in the poem.

Ans: he sun, the moon, old and young trees that provide shade to ‘simple sheep’, daffodils, clear streams of rivers, musk-roses in the forest and the lovely tales of mighty men.

Ques 3 Why is ‘grandeur’ associated with the ‘mighty dead’?

Ans: The ‘grandeur’ lies in their noble deeds. Their selfless sacrifice for their nation and deeds for the welfare of mankind still continue to inspire us

Ques 4 Do we experience things of beauty only for short moments or do they make a lasting impression on us?

Ans 4 The poet believes that when we encounter a beautiful thing, even for a small moment, the pleasure remains with us forever. It leaves a lasting impression that inspires us to live life with hope and optimism.

Poem 5 : A Roadside Stand

Ques 1 The little old house was out with a little new shed,

In front at the edge of the road where the traffic sped,

A roadside stand that too pathetically pled..

Why had a new shed been put up? Which traffic is referred to here? Why is the stand’s existence said to be ‘pathetic? '..That too pathetically pled' .Name the figure of speech used

Ans:

to make a living out of the city money. the cars and other vehicles speeding towards city Because their expectations are never fulfilled as the rich men are not considerate about them/ Because their very purpose is destroyed as city money does not flow into their hands Personification

Ques 2 What was the plea of the folk who had put up the roadside stand?

Ans: The poor farmers requested the passerby city dwellers to stop at their roadside stalls and buy something so that they can get a chance to earn more, not just to make their ends meet but also to be able of afford some comfort in life.

Ques 3 What is the ‘childish longing’ that the poet refers to? Why is it ‘vain’?

Ans: The poet refers to the farmers’ longing for customers at their roadside stall as “childish longing”. This is because no one stopped and even if they did, it was for asking direction or to buy gas. Hence, this child-like wait is ‘vain’.

Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2020: Most important topics

Poem 6 : Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Ques 1 In the poem Aunt Jennifer's Tigers, what is the contrast between the reality of Aunt's life and her imagination?

Ans: Aunt is timid, nervous, living a fearful existence under male domination

- embroiders tigers which are bold, proud, fearless and are masters of their kingdom

Ques 2 Aunt Jennifer’s fingers fluttering through her wool

Find even the ivory needle hard to pull.

The massive weight of uncle’s wedding band sits heavily upon Aunt Jennifer’s hand.

Why is it so hard for Aunt Jennifer to pull the ivory needle? Which poetic device has been used in line 1? What is 'uncle’s wedding band’? Why does the poet use ‘ massive weight’ and ‘sits heavily’ for uncle's ring?

Ans: 1. Because Aunt Jennifer’s fingers are Trainbling. Aunt Jennifer is afraid of her husband/ Aunt Jennifer is under a state of mental suppression.

2.Fingers fluttering - Alliteration

3.The wedding ring

4.Because of uncle’s dominating/ terrifying nature

Ques 3 When aunt is dead, her terrified hands will lie

Still ringed with ordeals she was mastered by.

The tigers in the panel that she made

Will go on prancing, proud and unafraid.

Name the poem and the poet of the above stanza.

What lies in store for the Aunt?

Explain „ringed with ordeals‟.

Identify and name the poetic device used in the last line of the above stanza.

Ans: a) Poem- Aunt Jennifer‟s Tiger, Poet- Adrienne Rich

b) Would die as an oppressed and subdued woman / will remain caught in the ordeals of her marriage till her death

c) surrounded by problems of her married life/wedding ring symbolizes weight of her marriage and ringed also means chained

d) „prancing, proud‟- alliteration

Ques 4 How are Aunt Jennifer’s tigers different from her?

Ans: - Aunt is weak, meek,submissive and is scared of expressing her feelings openly. The aunt is bonded in matrimony and faces several restrictions. ·

- The tigers are strong, fearless and confident. They are bold creatures and are scared of no one.On the other hand, the tigers move about freely

Ques 5 Aunt Jennifer’s tigers prance across a screen,

Bright topaz denizens of a world of green.

They do not fear the men beneath the tree;

They pace in sleek chivalric certainty.

(a) Why are the tigers called Aunt Jennifer’s tigers ?

(b) How are they described here ?

(c) How are they different from Aunt Jennifer ?

(d) What does the word, ‘chivalric’ mean ?

Ans: a) from deprived and poor sections of society / slums/ elementary class room

students

b) Simile(like rootless weeds)/ Alliteration(far from) /Metaphor( gustywaves)/ Repetition (far far)/ Imagery (gusty waves)

C) weighed down by poverty/ responsibilities/ burden of life/ miserablecondition/mentally and physically exhausted

d) pale face/ unhealthy pale appearance/ dull/ sickly

Check Important Questions & Answers for Class 12 English Prose