CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Chapter-Wise Important Topics

CBSE board exams 2020 will start from 15 February 2020 and the Accountancy exam is scheduled for 5 March 2020 (as per CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet).

Considering the importance of selective study, here, we have pointed out some important topics from the complete CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus. There is a huge probability that questions based on these concepts will be asked in Economics board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Most important topics (Part A & B)

Part A- (Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and Companies)

Chapter 1 : Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation

- Not-for-profit organizations (1 Marks Questions Important)

- Income and Expenditure Account: Preparation of income and expenditure account

- Balance sheet from the given receipts and payments account (Very Important)

Chapter 2 : Partnership Firm- Basic Concept

- Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation account

- Division of profit among partners

- Past Adjustments (relating to interest on capital, interest on drawing, salary and profit sharing ratio).

Chapter 3 : Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm – Admission of a Partner

- Admission of a New Partner

- New Profit Sharing Ratio

- Goodwill

- Revaluation of Assets and Reassessment of Liabilities

Chapter 4 : Retirement/Death of a Partner

- Retirement and death of a partner

- Preparation of deceased partner’s capital account

- Treatment of Goodwill

- Disposal of Amount Due to Retiring Partner

Chapter 5 : Dissolution of Partnership Firm

- Dissolution of partnership

- Settlement of accounts

- Realization account

- Dissolution of a Firm

Part B : Analysis of Financial Statements

Chapter 1 : Accounting for Share Capital

- Issue of Shares

- Accounting Treatment

- Forfeiture of Shares

Chapter 2 : Issue and Redemption of Debentures

- Distinction between Shares and Debentures

- Accounting Treatment of Debentures

- Accounting Treatment

Chapter 3 : Financial Statements of a Company

- Meaning and Objective of Financial Statements

- Form and Contents of Income Statement

- Form and Contents of Balance Sheet

Chapter 4 : Analysis of Financial Statement

- Meaning and Objective of Financial Analysis

Chapter 5 : Accounting Ratio

- Types of Ratios

- Liquidity Ratios

- Solvency Ratios

- Activity (or Turnover) Ratios

- Profitability Ratios

Chapter 6 : Cash Flow Statement

- Classification of Activities for the Preparation of

Cash Flow Statement

- Preparation of Cash Flow Statement