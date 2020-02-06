Search

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers on Microeconomics and Macroeconomics

If you are appearing for CBSE Class 12th Board exams 2020, check this list of Chapter-wise important questions and answers from Micro and Macroeconomics

 

Feb 6, 2020 17:39 IST
Important Questions & Answers Economics
CBSE Class 12th Economic exam is scheduled for 13th March 2020. All the students are in last stage of their preparation. In this article we have complied a list of important questions and answers from both the parts of economics syllabus. Questions given below are important and helpful for quick revision and are expected to be asked in Class 12 Economics board exam 2020

Introductory Microeconomics

Chapter

Chapter Name

Link

1

Introduction

Click here

2

Theory of Consumer Behaviour

Click here

3

Production and Costs

Click here

4

Theory of Firm Under Perfect Competition

Click here

5

Market Equilibrium

Click here

6

Non-competitive Market

Click here

Introductory Macroeconomics

Chapter

Chapter Name

Link

1

Introduction

Click here

2

National Income Accounting

Click here

3

Money and Banking

Click here

4

Income Determination

Click here

5

Government Functions & Scope

Click here

6

Open Economy Macroeconomics

Click here

 

The Economics paper is divided into sections Microeconomics and Macroeconomics. Both the sections carry 40 marks each. The total marks of the theory exam is 80 marks and 20 marks are scheduled for the project work.

In the last months of preparation students usually look out for previous year papers, sample papers and important questions for the revision. We have provided links for all the study material as per the new syllabus. You can also look out for the detailed analysis of the CBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus here.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources
 

