CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

Content from CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2020:

Sample Question Paper (2019 - 20)

Economics (030)

Time allowed: 3 hours & Maximum Marks: 80

General instructions:

i. All the questions in both the sections are compulsory. Marks for questions are indicated against each question.

ii. Question number 1 - 10 and 18 - 27 are very short-answer questions carrying 1 mark each. They are required to be answered in one word or one sentence each.

iii. Question number 11 - 12 and 28 - 29 are short-answer questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 60-80 words each.

iv. Question number 13 - 15 and 30 - 32 are also short-answer questions carrying 4 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 80-100 words each.

v. Question number 16 - 17 and 33 - 34 are long answer questions carrying 6 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 100-150 words each.

vi. Answer should be brief and to the point and the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

Section - A (Macro Economics)

1: Value of Money Multiplier ………………(increases/decreases/remains unchanged) with an increase in Cash Reserve Ratio. (Fill up the blank with the correct alternative).

2: Define an intermediate good.

3: Average Propensity to Consume can never be ………………………… (choose the correct alternative)

(a) positive

(b) zero

(c) more than one

(d) less than one

4: Name any two quantitative tools to control credit creation in an economy.

Or

What are demand deposits?

5: The monetary policy generally targets to ensure………….…… (Choose the correct alternative)

(a) price stability in the economy

(b) employment generation in the country.

(c) stable foreign relations.

(d) greater tax collections for the government.

6: In an economy, break-even point and equilibrium point may lie at the same level of income, if ex-ante investments are ………………… (Fill up the blank with correct answer)

7: Check whether the given statement is true or false:

‘Managed Floating Exchange Rate is decided by market forces but remains within a specific range as decided by the central bank’.

8: The formula to calculate Primary deficit is …………..… (Fill up the blank with correct answer)

