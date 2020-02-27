CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2020: Download PDF, Check Updates & Watch Video

Access the original CBSE 12th English question paper 2020 (conducted on 27th February) & check important updates on CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2020. JagranJosh.com has visited some CBSE examination centres in New Delhi and collected review from students who took this exam today. CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020 (001 English Elective, 101 English Elective C, 301 English Core) was conducted from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM. We have collected the original CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper (Core) and provided here for download in PDF format. Link to download this paper is given at the end of this article. Those who want to learn reviews of today's CBSE 12th English Paper can watch a video from the link given below.

CBSE 12th English Paper Analysis, Review, Feedback, Students' Reactions & More | Watch Live Video

A Snapshot from Question Paper of CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020:

Content from the question paper of CBSE Class 12 English:

General Instructions: Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them: (i) The question paper comprises three Sections - A, B and C.

Section A - 20 marks

Section B - 30 marks

Section C- 30 marks (ii) There are 10 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question in Section A, four questions in Section B and three questions in Section C. Make your choice correctly.

(iv) However, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(v) Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

.

.

.

Rest of the content in available in the question paper.

Download the complete CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper in PDF format

Other important articles related to ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2020

CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Download Question Paper & Check New Updates

CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2020: Analysis, Review & Students' Feedback - Watch Live Video

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2020: Download in PDF

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course (B) Board Exam 2020: Important Questions and Answers of (Sanchayan II) - All Chapters

CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Check CBSE Class 10 Time Table

CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2020 for Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Paper Postponed Again in Several Examination Centres of Delhi - Check Complete Details Now!