CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

CBSE Sample Papers 2020: Solved CBSE Sample Papers 2019 (All Subjects) for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020 are available here for download in PDF format (Free) along with answers & latest CBSE Marking Scheme 2020. 

Dec 23, 2019 19:36 IST
CBSE Sample Papers 2020 & Marking Scheme for 10th, 12th
Solved CBSE Sample Papers 2020 (All Subjects) for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020 are available download in PDF format along with answers & latest CBSE Marking Scheme 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published these Sample Papers recently. Students of Class 10th & 12th, preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2019 should thoroughly study these Solved Sample Papers and their Marking Schemes. CBSE Board Exams 2020 for main subjects are expected to start from March 2020 onwards, and these sample papers are essential for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2020.

CBSE 10th Exam Date Sheet 2020: Check here!

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020: CBSE Time Table 2020 for Science, Commerce, Arts & Other

On analysing CBSE Sample Papers 2020, we observed that Answers (or Solutions) and Marking Scheme of every paper is presented in such a presentable manner that any student or person can easily understand the step marking followed by CBSE while evaluating answer booklets.

Recommended Books for CBSE Board Exam 2020 Preparation (Links to download sample papers are given after this table):

Class 10

Class 12

- CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (Question Bank For March 2020 Exam)

- CBSE Question Bank Class 12 Mathematics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise with MCQ's 

- CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (Question Bank For March 2020 Exam)

- CBSE Chemistry Solved Papers Class 12 (Chapter-wise)

- CBSE Question Bank Class 10 English Language & Literature Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's

- 10 Years CBSE Champion Chapterwise-Topicwise - English Core Class-12

Oswaal CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Question Bank): Chapterwise & Topicwise 

- CBSE Question Bank Class 12 Physics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's 

- CBSE Biology Solved Papers Class 12: Chapter-wise

 

Download Links of CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th and 12th

Download CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2020

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020

CBSE Class 10 Maths: Basic

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Basic

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Basic 

CBSE Class 12 Maths

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Maths

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths: Standard

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Standard

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Standard

CBSE Class 12 English Core

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 English Core

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 English Core

CBSE Class 10 Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Science

CBSE Class 12 English Elective

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 English Elective

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 English Elective

CBSE Class 10 Social Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Social Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Social Science

CBSE Class 12 Physics

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Physics

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Physics

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Hindi A

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Hindi A

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Chemistry

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Chemistry

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Hindi B

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Hindi B

CBSE Class 12 Biology

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Biology

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Biology

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

CBSE Class 12 Economics

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Economics

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Economics

 

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Physical Education

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Physical Education

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Business Studies

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Business Studies

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Accountancy

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Accountancy

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices - New

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices - Old

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

CBSE Class 12  Geography

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12  Geography

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12  Geography

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science - Old

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science - New

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

CBSE Class 12 Political Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Political Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Political Science

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 are the most important resources for the preparation:

CBSE Sample Papers are published by the Central Board of Secondary Education, every year, several months before the beginning of CBSE Board Exams. 

The board did this on purpose so that students preparing for board exam get a complete idea of the latest CBSE Marking Scheme & exam pattern.

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 have all the important things that a student requires in the final stage of their ongoing CBSE board exam preparation. 

More articles related to CBSE Board Exam 2020:

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Papers of 10th, 12th Will Be Based on CBSE Syllabus, Not Completely on NCERT Textbooks, Says Board - Check Update & Download Important Resources

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2020: Question paper design, unit-wise weightage and blueprint

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Best way to solve CBSE sample papers for board exam preparation

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 Science NCERT Book, Solution and NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions

CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Scheme for Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2019-20: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers with Solutions 2020: Download in PDF

