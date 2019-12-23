CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Marking Scheme & Sample Paper for Class 12 Physical Education

Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2020 & Sample Paper. As per CBSE Date Sheet 2020, CBSE 12th Physical Education board exam is scheduled to be held on 24th February. For the first time, the CBSE Board Exam of Class 12 Physical Education subject is conducted in February.

Content from CBSE Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2020:

SECTION-A

Q1. Which of the following is not involved in barrow three item tests?

(a) Standing Broad Jump (b) Zig-Zag Run (c)Medicine Ball Put (d) Shuttle Run

A1. (d)

Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for 10th & 12th Board Exams: Dates, Timings

Also Read: CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

Q2. League-Cum-Knock out is part of which tournament

(a) Knock out (b) Round robin (c) Combination (d) Consolation

A2. (c)

Q3. Which amongst these is not a method to improve flexibility?

(a) Ballistic (b) Static stretching (c)PNF (d) Fartlek

A3. (d)

Q4. A disorder related to brains trouble in receiving and responding to information can be termed as_______?

(a) ODD (b) OCD (c) ADHD (d) SPD

A4. (d)

Q5. A person having both traits of introvert and extrovert is known as?

(a) Mesomorph (b) Extroversion (c) Ambiverts (d) Endomorph

A5. (c)

Q6. Which amongst these is a sitting asana?

(a) Ardh-Matsyendrasana (b) Padahastasana (c) Ardh Chakrasana (d) Trikonasana

A6. (a)

Q7. Which of the following is not a cognitive disability?

(a) Dyslexia (b) Hyperactivity (c) Memory disorder (d) Sensory impairment

A7. (d)

OR

Avoiding eye contact and preferring to stay alone are common to which disorder?

(a) SPD (b) ADHD (c) ASD (d) ODD

A7. (c)

Q8. Fine motor development is involved in:

(a) Sitting (b) Walking (c) Standing (d) Catching a ball

A8. (d)

Q9. Newton’s First law of motion known as___________________________.

(a) Law of Inertia (b)Law of acceleration (c)Law of reaction (d)Gravitational pull

A9. (a)

.

.

.

For all the questions and answers (or complete Marking Scheme & Sample Paper) download PDFs from the links given below

Other important articles for preparation:

NCERT Exemplar Questions & Solutions: Class 12 Mathematics - All Chapters (with Important Download Links)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics: Download Chapter-wise Solutions in PDF

CBSE Class 12 NCERT Textbooks & NCERT Solutions