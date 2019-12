CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 for 10th & 12th: Download PDF Now!

Solved Sample Papers 2019 for 10th and 12th Board Exams (Published by CBSE)

NOTES:-

1. The duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the date-sheet.

2. Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book

5. Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s)

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

7. From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) candidates shall read the question paper

8. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers

9. At 10.30 A.M., candidates will start writing the answers

10. Practical examination in respect of private candidates (female and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates appearing 1st time will be held at the theory examination centres unless otherwise notified.

11. Private candidates should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for date

and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. Practical examination should be completed before 5th April, 2019 in respect of private/ Pantrachar candidates.

12. Result of the examination is likely to be declared by first week of June 2018.

13. No enquiries about actual date of declaration of result shall be attended to

14. For updates please visit website www.cbse.nic.in