CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2020 for Arts, Science, Commerce

CBSE 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020 or CBSE Time Table 2020 for 12th Board Exams (Science, Commerce & Art streams) has been released at cbse.nic.in. The complete CBSE Time Table 2020 is also provided by JagranJosh.com. CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 will start from 15 February onwards & will over on 30th March 2020. The complete CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 is also available here for download. Here you can also check other important articles related to the preparation of CBSE 12th Board Exams 2020.

CBSE 12th Board Exam Dates 2020: Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020: Day, Date & Time Subject Code Subject Name Saturday, 15th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 067 MULTI MEDIA AND WEB TECHNOLOGY 072 MASS MEDIA STUDIES (OLD) 735 FOOD PRODUCTION IV 738 UNDERSTANDING THE EVOLUTION AND FORMS OF MASS MEDIA 743 RETAIL OPERATIONS 748 INFORMATION STORAGE AND RETRIEVAL 756 INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT 794 DERIVATIVE MARKET OPERATIONS 801 RETAIL 811 BANKING 813 HEALTH CARE 816 HORTICULTURE 818 GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY 819 ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY 823 COST ACCOUNTING 826 SHORTHAND (HINDI) 832 MUSIC PRODUCTION 834 FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS 835 MASS MEDIA STUDIES (NEW) 10:30 AM – 01:00 PM 628 AUTOSHOP REPAIR & PRACTICE 779 TEXTILE CHEMICAL PROCESSING 800 SECURITY 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 787 ELECTRICAL MACHINES Monday, 17th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 073 KNOWLEDGE TRADITION & PRACTICES 804 AUTOMOTIVE 805 FINANCIAL MARKETS MANAGEMENT 807 BEAUTY & WELLNESS 808 AGRICULTURE 814 INSURANCE 828 MEDICAL DAIGNOSTICS 10:30 AM – 01:00 PM 627 AUTO ENGINEERING 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 056 KATHAK DANCE 057 BHARATNATYAM DANCE 058 KUCHIPUDI DANCE 059 ODISSI DANCE 061 KATHAKALI DANCE Thursday, 20th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 739 CRTV AND COM PRAC MM 10:30 AM - 01:00 PM 795 DATABASE MANAGEMENT APPLICATION 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 049 PAINTING 050 GRAPHICS 051 SCULPTURE 052 APP/COMMERCIAL ART 788 ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Saturday, 22nd February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 037 PSYCHOLOGY Monday, 24th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 048 PHYSICAL EDUCATION Tuesday, 25th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 066 ENTERPRENEURSHIP 824 OFFICE PROCEDURES & PRACTICES 829 TEXTILE DESIGN 10:30 AM - 01:00 PM 777 TRADITIONA INDIAN TEXTILE Wednesday, 26th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:00 PM 796 WEB APPLICATION (OLD) 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 803 WEB APPLICATION (NEW) 821 MEDIA Thursday, 27th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 001 ENGLSIH ELECTIVE - N 101 ENGLSIH ELECTIVE - C 301 ENGLISH CORE Friday, 28th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 003 URDU ELECTIVE 022 SANSKRIT ELECTIVE 076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS 303 URDU CORE 322 SANSKRIT CORE 622 ENGINEERING SCIENCE 810 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 827 AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION 830 DESIGN 831 SALESMANSHIP Saturday, 29th February 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 046 ENGINEERING GRAPHICS 079 LIBRABRY & INFORMATION SCIENCE (OLD) 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM 609 TYPOGRAPHY & Computer APPLICATION HINDI (OLD) 607 TYPOGRAPHY & Computer APPLICATION ENGLSIH (OLD) 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 747 LIBRABRY SYSTEM AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 793 CAPITAL MARKET OPERATIONS 817 TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION (NEW) 820 ELECTORNIC TECHNOLOGY 836 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE (NEW) 837 FASHION STUDIES 10:30 AM - 01:00 PM 778 PRINTED TEXTILE Monday, 02nd MARCH 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 042 PHYSICS 625 APPLIED PHYSICS Tuesday, 03rd March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 027 HISTORY Wednesday, 04th March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 812 Marketing Thursday, 05th March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 055 Accountancy Friday, 6th March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 028 Political Science Saturday, 7th March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 043 Chemistry Thursday, 12th March 2020 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM 806 Tourism Friday, 13th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 030 Economics Saturday, 14th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 044 Biology Monday, 16th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 822 TAXATION 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM 031 CARNATIC MUSIC VOC 032 CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS 034 HINDUSTAN MUSIC VOCAL 035 HIND.MUSIC MEL.INS 036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS Tuesday, 17th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 041 MATHEMATCS 840 APPLIED MATHEATICS Wednesday, 18th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 074 LEGAL STUDIES 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM 608 SHORTHAND (ENGLISH) (OLD) 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 734 FOOD PRODUCTION III 809 FOOD PRODUCTION 825 SHORTHAND (ENGLISH) (NEW) Thursday, 19th March 2020 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM 104 PUNJABI 105 BENGALI 106 TAMIL 107 TELUGU 108 SINDHI 109 MARATHI 110 GUJRATI 111 MANIPURI 112 MALAYALAM 113 ODIA 114 ASSAMESE 115 KANNADA 116 ARABIC 117 TIBETAN 118 FRENCH 120 GERMAN 123 PERSIAN 189 TELUGU - TELANGANA 192 BODO 193 TANGKHUL 194 JAPANESE 195 BHUTIA 196 SPANISH 198 MIZO 199 BAHASA MELAYU Friday, 20th March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 HINDI ELECTIVE 302 HINDI CORE Saturday, 21st March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 065 INFORMTICS PRAC. (New) 083 COMPUTER SCIENCE (New) 265 INFORMATICS PRAC. (Old) 283 COMPUTR SCIENCE (Old) 802 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Monday, 23rd March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 029 GEOGRAPHY Tuesday, 24th March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 054 BUSINESS STUDIES 833 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Thursday, 26th March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 HOME SCIENCE Saturday, 28th March 2020 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 045 BIOTECHNOLOGY Monday, 30th March 2020 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM 039 SOCIOLOGY

Complete CBSE Class 12 Date sheet 2020 will be available here for download after some time (when it will be released by the board). Till then you can check other important articles related to CBSE 12th Board Exams 2020.

⇒ CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2019-20 for All Subjects with Important Links

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme: 2020

---

Here we have also provided previous year CBSE Class 12 Exam Date Sheet or Time Table (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 & 2015) for reference. With these CBSE 12th Date Sheets, students will get a complete idea about exam dates of CBSE 12th Board Exams.

CBSE has made the following changes in CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2019 (on 11 January 2019)

Old Dates New Dates Subjects (Subject Code) 28.03.2019 2.04.2019 Informatics Practice (065) Computer Science (083) 02.04.2019 04.04.2019 Philosophy (040) Entrepreneurship (066) Human Rights and Gender Studies (075) Theatre Studies (078) Library & Info. Science (079)

The schedule of the Examinations for other subjects of Class XII remain same as announced earlier.

Some important links for preparation of CBSE Board Exams 2019

CBSE 12th Exam Date Sheet 2019 or CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2019

CBSE exam dates for 12th board exams 2019 are given below:

DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME FRIDAY, 15th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 035 HIND.MUSIC MEL.INS 604 OFFICE PROCEDURE & PRACTICES 763 OLERICULTURE 10.30 AM- 1.00 PM 776 GARMENT CONSTRUCTION 779 TEXTILE CHEMICAL PROCESSING SATURDAY, 16th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 032 CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS 057 BHARATNATYAM DANCE 059 ODISSI DANCE 062 MOHINIYATTAM DANCE 068 AGRICULTURE 076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS 606 OFFICE COMMUNICATION 625 APPLIED PHYSICS 737 FOOD & BEVERAGE -COST & CONTROL 741 LABORATORY MEDICINES 743 RETAIL OPERATIONS 748 INFORMATION STORAGE & RETRIEVAL 754 ADVANCE FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 781 COST ACCOUNTING 783 MARKETING 794 DERIVATIVE MKT OPERATIONS 10.30 AM - 1.00 PM 775 BASIC PATTERN DEVELOPMENT 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 608 SHORTHAND ENGLISH 610 SHORTHAND HINDI 632 AC & REFRIGERATION II 731 CHILD HEALTH NURSING MONDAY, 18th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 031 CARNATIC MUSIC VOC 073 KNOWLEDGE TRADITION & PRACTICES 622 ENGINEERING SCIENCE 626 MECHANICAL ENGINEERING 729 BASIC CONCEPTS OF HEALTH & DISEASE &

MEDICAL TERMI 736 FOOD SERVICES 740 GEOSPATIAL TECH 742 CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY & MICROBIOLOGY 744 RETAIL SERVICES 747 LIB RARY SYS & RES.MGMT 753 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS 757 TRVL AG & T OP BUS 762 BASIC HORTICULTURE 766 BUS.OPERTN & ADMN 772 DESIGN & INNOVATION 780 FIN. ACCOUNTING 784 SALESMANSHIP 10.30 AM- 1.00 PM 745 BEAUTY & HAIR 774 FABRIC STUDY 777 TRAD INDIAN TEXTILE 789 OP & MNT OF COMM DEV 797 CONST TECHNOLOGY 800 SECURITY 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 668 RADIOGRAPHY II WEDNESDAY, 20th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS 053 FASHION STUDIES 765 FLORICULTURE 782 TAXATION 10.30 AM - 1.00 PM 786 INSURANCE 627 AUTO ENGINEERING 732 MIDWIFERY 778 PRINTED TEXTILE 795 DATABASE MGMT APPL 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 633 AC & REFRIGERATION II THURSDAY, 21st FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL FRIDAY, 22nd FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 733 HEALTH CENTRE MANAGEMENT 793 CAPITAL MARKET OPERATIONS 10.30 AM - 1.00 PM 790 T SHOOT& MNT OF EE 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 787 ELECTRICAL MACHINE SATURDAY, 23rd FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 785 BANKING 10.30 AM - 1.00 PM 628 AUTOSHOP RPR & PR 746 HOLISTIC HEALTH

10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 788 ELECT. APPLIANCES MONDAY, 25th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 072 MASS MEDIA STUDIES 738 U THE EV&FORMS OF MASS MEDIA TUESDAY, 26th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 734 FOOD PROD-III 739 T CR&COM PROC MM 10.30 AM - 12.30 PM 607 TYPOGRAPHY &CA - ENG 609 TYPOGRAPHY &CA - HINDI WEDNESDAY, 27th FEBRUARY 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 735 FOOD PROD -IV 10.30 AM- 1.00 PM 796 WEB APPLICATIONS SATURDAY, 02nd MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 001 ENGLISH ELECTIVE-N 101 ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C 301 ENGLISH CORE TUESDAY, 05th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 042 PHYSICS WEDNESDAY, 06th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 055 ACCOUNTANCY THURSDAY, 07th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 029 GEOGRAPHY 045 BIOTECHNOLOGY FRIDAY, 08th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 104 PUNJABI 105 BENGALI 106 TAMIL 107 TELUGU 108 SINDHI 109 MARATHI 110 GUJARATI 111 MANIPURI 112 MALAYALAM 113 ODIA 114 ASSAMESE 115 KANNADA 116 ARABIC 117 TIBETAN

118 FRENCH 120 GERMAN 123 PERSIAN 124 NEPALI 125 LIMBOO 126 LEPCHA 189 TELUGU - TELANGANA 193 TANGKHUL 194 JAPANESE 195 BHUTIA 196 SPANISH 198 MIZO SATURDAY, 09th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 002 HINDI ELECTIVE 302 HINDI CORE MONDAY, 11th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 039 SOCIOLOGY TUESDAY, 12th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 043 CHEMISTRY THURSDAY, 14th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 054 BUSINESS STUDIES FRIDAY, 15th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 044 BIOLOGY SATURDAY, 16th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 12.30 PM 049 PAINTING 050 GRAPHICS 051 SCULPTURE 052 APP /COMMERCIAL ART MONDAY, 18th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 041 MATHEMATICS TUESDAY, 19th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 028 POLITICAL SCIENCE SATURDAY, 23rd MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 022 SANSKRIT ELECTIVE 074 LEGAL STUDIES 322 SANSKRIT CORE

MONDAY, 25th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 027 HISTORY TUESDAY, 26th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 003 URDU ELECTIVE 056 KATHAK DANCE 303 URDU CORE WEDNESDAY, 27th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 030 ECONOMICS THURSDAY, 28th MARCH 2019 April 2, 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 065 INFORMATICS PRAC. 083 COMPUTER SCIENCE FRIDAY, 29th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 037 PSYCHOLOGY SATURDAY, 30th MARCH 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 048 PHYSICAL EDUCATION MONDAY, 01st APRIL 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 046 ENGINEERING GRAPHICS 064 HOME SCIENCE 04 April 2019 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 040 Philosophy 075 HUMAN RIGHTS AND GENDER STUDIES 078 THEATRE STUDIES 079 LIBRARY & INFO. SCIENCE 066 Entrepreneurship WEDNESDAY, 03rd APRIL 2019 067 MULTIMEDIA & WEB T 756 INTRO TO HOSP MGMT

Important points related to CBSE Date Sheet 2019

1.Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the date-sheet.

2.Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3.Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M.

4.Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5.Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6.Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

7.From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes) candidates shall read the question paper.

8.Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9.At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

10.Practical examination in respect of private candidates (female and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates appearing 1st time) will be held at the theory examination centres unless otherwise notified.

11.Private candidates should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 10th April, 2019.

12.Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

13.Principal of the schools may fix up the date(s) for holding practical examination(s) in different subjects in consultation with the Examiner(s) concerned.

14.Candidates be distributed in convenient batches according to the number of examinees and capacity of the laboratory.

15.Date and time for examination fixed in each batch be communicated to candidates concerned well in advance.

16.Practical examination for regular candidates should, however, be completed by 15th February, 2019.

17.Result of the examination is likely to be declared by first week of June 2018.

18.No enquiries about actual date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

19.For updates please visit website www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Sample Papers (Solved) for Class 12 Board Exams 2019: All Subjects (Issued by CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2018-2019: All Subjects

CBSE Date Sheet 2018: Class12th

Date (Time of Commencement 10:30AM) CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 05-03-2018 ENGLISH ELECTIVE-N ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C ENGLISH CORE 7th March 2018 PHYSICS OPTICS CLNCL BIOCHEM(MLT) HEALTH CENTRE MGMT FRONT OFFICE OPERA MUSIC PRODUCTION 8th March 2018 FASHION STUDIES OFFCE PROC.& PRAC. APPLIED PHYSICS BIO-OPTHALMIC FUND OF NURSING II RADIATION PHYSICS FOOD & BEVERAGE CO LGSTCS,OPER & SUP. BAKERY BASIC HORTICULTURE COST ACCOUNTING SECURITY . . . . Get Complete CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2018

CBSE Class12th Date Sheet 2017

Date Time Subject 9th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 11.30 A.M. ENGLISH ELECTIVE –NCERT

ENGLISH ELECTIVE-CBSE(FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH)

ENGLISH CORE 10th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. DANCE –KATHAK

DANCE-BHARATNATYAM

DANCE –ODISSI

DANCE-KATHKALI

CREATIVE WRITING & TRANSLATION STUDIES

SINDHI

OFFICE COMMUNICATION

INFORMATION STORAGE & RETRIVAL

INTEGRATED TRANSPORT OPERATION

FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

TRAVEL AGENCY & TOUR OPERATIONS BUSINESS (NSQF)

SALESMANSHIP-II

CAPITAL MARKET OPERATIONS

BANKING-II 15th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. PHYSICS

PERSIAN

SECRETARIAL PRACTICE & ACCOUNTING 15th March 2017 10.30.A.M. TO 12.30 P.M. AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION – III

OPTICS –II

RADIOGRAPHY-I GENERAL

ELECTRICAL MACHINE 15th March 2017 10.30.A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. CLINICAL BIO-CHEMISTRY (MLT)

CHILD HEALTH NURSING

GARMENT CONSTRUCTION –II

TRADITIONAL INDIAN TEXTILE 16th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. BUSINESS STUDIES

BASIC HORTICULTURE-II 16th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. BEAUTY & HAIR -II

OPERATION & MAINTENANCE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICES 18th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. URDU ELECTIVE

PUNJABI

TAMIL

MANIPURI

MALAYALAM

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

URDU CORE

MANIPURI

MALAYALAM 20th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. MATHEMATICS

FIRST AID & EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE

CLINICAL BIO-CHEMISTRY & MICROBIOLOGY-II 20th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. MICROBIOLOGY (MLT)

HEALTH CENTRE MANAGEMENT 20th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 12.30 P.M. OPTHALMIC TECHNIQUES-II

RADIOGRAPHY-II (SPECIAL INVESTIGATION IMAGING RADIOGRAPHY) 21st March 2017 10.30 AM TO 12.30 PM SHORTHAND ENGLISH

SHORTHAND HINDI 21st March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. FASHION STUDIES

AGRICULTURE

ODIA

GERMAN

RUSSIAN

ENGINEERING SCIENCE 21st March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. DATABASE MANAGEMENT APPLICATION (NSQF) 23rd March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. HISTORY

RETAIL SERVICES-II(NSQF)-

LOGISTICE OPERATION & SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT –II

BUSINESS OPERATION & ADMINISTRATION –II 23rd March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. LABORATORY MEDICINES (CLINICAL PATHOLOGY

HEMATOLOGY & HISTOPATHOLOGY –II (MLT) 24th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. FOOD PRODUCTION III

INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT(NSQF) 25th March 2017 10.30 A.M. To 1.30 P.M. CHEMISTRY

APPLIED PHYSICS

FOOD & BEVERAGE COST & CONTROL

FLORICULTURE

COST ACCOUNTING 25th March 2017 10.30 A.M. To 12.30 P.M. BIOLOGY OPTHALMIC-II

RADIATION PHYSICS 27th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. INFORMATICS PRACTICES

COMPUTER SCIENCE

ADVANCED FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

OLERICULTURE - II

INSURANCE –II 27th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. BASIC PATTERN DEVELOPMENT 29th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. ACCOUNTANCY

BAKERY-II 29th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. HOLISTIC HEALTH –II

SECURITY(NSQF) 30th March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. FOOD PRODUCTION IV 31st March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. ENGINEERING GRAPHICS

HERITAGE CRAFTS

HUMAN RIGHTS & GENDER STUDIES

LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE

TIBETAN

JAPANESE

SPANISH

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

MARKETING- II 31st March 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. TEXTILE CHEMICAL PROCESSING

WEB APPLICATION – II (NSQF) 1st April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. KNOWLEDGE TRADITIONS & PRACTICE OF INDIA

LEGAL STUDIES

GRAPHIC DESIGN

HEALTH EDUCATION, COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC

RELATIONS & PUBLIC HEALTH

THE CREATIVE & COMMERCIAL PROCESS IN MASS MEDIA-II 1st April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. PRINTED TEXTILE 1st April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 12.30 P.M. TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION(ENG.) 3rd April 2017 10.30 A.M. To 1.30 P.M. POLITICAL SCIENCE

LABORATORY MEDICINE-II

RETAIL OPERATIONS-II(NSQF)

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING-II 5th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. BIOLOGY

TAXATION-II

DERIVATIVE MARKET OPERATIONS 5th April 2017 10.30 AM TO 12.30 PM AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION-IV 6th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. GEOGRAPHY

BIOTECHNOLOGY

LIBRARY SYSTEMS & RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 10th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. PHYSICAL EDUCATION 12th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. SOCIOLOGY 17th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. ECONOMICS 17th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. TROUBLE SHOOTING & MAINTENANCE OF

ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT 18th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. HOME SCIENCE 19th April 2017 10.30 AM TO 12.30 PM PAINTING

GRAPHICS

SCULPTURE

APPLIED ARTS-COMMERCIAL ARTS

ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES 19th April 2017 10.30 AM TO 1.30 PM CONFECTIONERY 20th April 2017 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM THEATRE STUDIES

TANGKHUL 22nd April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. HINDI ELECTIVE

GUJARATI

NEPALI

LIMBOO

LEPCHA

BHUTIA

HINDI CORE 24th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. PSYCHOLOGY 25th April 2017 10.30 A.M. To 1.30 P.M. MUSIC KARANATAKA (VOCAL)

MUSIC KARANATAKA INSTRUMENTAL (MELODIC)

MUSIC HINDUSTANI VOCAL

MUSIC HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MELODIC

MUSIC HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL PERCUSSION 26th April 2017 10.30 A.M. To 1.30 P.M. MASS MEDIA STUDIES 27th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. SANSKRIT ELECTIVE

BENGALI

TELUGU

MARATHI

ARABIC

FRENCH

TELUGU-TELANGANA

MIZO

SANSKRIT CORE

UNDERSTANDING THE EVOLUTION AND FORMS OF

MASS MEDIA-II 27th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. AUTO ENGINEERING-II(NSQF) 28th April 2017 10.30 AM TO 1.30 PM NATIONAL CADET CORPS(NCC)

MULTIMEDIA & WEB TECHNOLOGY 28th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. AUTOSHOP REPAIR & PRACTICE-II NSQF

FABRIC STUDY 28th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 12.30 P.M. TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION(HINDI) 29th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.30 P.M. PHILOSOPHY

ENTERPRENEURSHIP

OFFICE PROCEDURE & PRACTICES

BASIC CONCEPT OF HEALTH AND DISEASE AND

MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY

FOOD SERVICE-II

GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY 29th April 2017 10.30 A.M. TO 1.00 P.M. MIDWIFERY

NCERT Solutions for Class 9th, 10th and 12th

CBSE Class12th Date Sheet 2016

Date Time Subject Name 01 March, 2016 10:30 AM ENGLISH ELECTIVE ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C ENGLISH CORE 03 March, 2016 10:30 AM BUSINESS STUDIES BAHASA MELAYU ELECT APPLIANCES B THERAPY & HAIR DES BEAUTY & HAIR BASIC HORTICULTURE PRINTED TEXTILE OP & MAINT. OF COMM DEV 05 March, 2016 10:30 AM PHYSICS HERITAGE CRAFTS PERSIAN KASHMIRI SECT PRAC & ACCNTG CASH MGMT & H-KEEP ELECTRICAL MACHINE FABRICATN.TECH-II AC & REFRGTN-III VEGETABLE CULTURE COSMETIC CHEMISTRY OPTICS CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY FUND OF NURSING II RADIOGRAPHY-GENL TEXTILE SCIENCE I T SYSTEM CHILD HEALTH NURSG BAKERY GARMENT CONSTRUCTION TRADITIONAL IND.TXT ELECTRICAL MACHINE SECURITY 08 March, 2016 10:30 AM HISTORY ASSAMESE BODO LENDING OPERATIONS LAB MEDICINES RETAIL SERVICES LOGISTICS, OP &SCM BUSINESS OPERATION 09 March, 2016 10:30 AM CHEMISTRY APPLIED PHYSICS FABRICATION TECH-III FLORICULTURE BIOLOGY-OPTHALMIC COMM.HEALTH NUR II RADIATION PHYSICS DESG & PAT MAKING BUSINESS DATA PROC BEVERAGE SERVICES HOLISTIC HEALTH CONFECTIONERY FLORICULTURE COST ACCOUNTING 10 March, 2016 10:30 AM URDU ELECTIVE PUNJABI MANIPURI MALAYALAM KANNADA URDU CORE 11 March, 2016 10:30 AM HINDI ELECTIVE TAMIL GUJARATI LIMBOO LEPCHA TANGKHUL BHUTIA HINDI CORE 12 March, 2016 10:30 AM ENGG. GRAPHICS HUMAN RIGHTS & GS. TIBETAN JAPANESE SPANISH MARKETING MECH. ENGINEERING TEXTILE CHEM PROC. MARKETING WEB APPLICATION 14 March, 2016 10:30 AM MATHEMATICS KNOW TRAD & PRAC. MGMT OF BANK OFFCE POST HARV TECH&PRS YOGA ANATOMY &PHYS OPHTHALMIC TECH. MICROBIOLOGY (MLT) RADIOGRAPHY-SPL FIRST AID & MED. CARE HEALTH CARE MGMT CLINICAL BIO &M.II 16 March, 2016 10:30 AM MULTIMEDIA & WEB T TYPOGRAPHY &CA ENG TYPOGRAPHY &CA HIN AUTOSHOP REP& PRAC FOOD PRODUCTION III CRTV & COMM IN M M INT TO HOSP. MGMT FABRIC STUDY 17 March, 2016 10:30 AM ACCOUNTANCY 18 March, 2016 10:30 AM POLITICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LABORATORY MED.II RETAIL OPERATIONS FINANCIAL ACCOUNTG 19 March, 2016 10:30 AM FASHION STUDIES AGRICULTURE LIBRARY & INF SCI. ODIA GERMAN SHORTHAND ENGLISH SHORTHAND HINDI ENGINEERING SCI. CLOTHING CONST DTP CAD & MULTIMEDIA BANKING DATABASE MGMT APPL 21 March, 2016 10:30 AM BIOLOGY AC & REFRGTN-IV TAXATION DERIVATIVE MKT OP. 22 March, 2016 10:30 AM DANCE KATHAK DANCE BHARATNATYAM DANCE ODISSI DANCE MANIPURI DANCE MOHINIYATTAM CR WRTNG TR STUDY MASS MEDIA STUDIES SINDHI OFF. COMMUNICATION INFO STORAGE & RET INTG. TRNSPRT OPER FRONT OFFICE OPER. TRVL & TOUR OPER. SALESMANSHIP TSM OF ELE.EQUIP CAPITAL MARKET OP. 26 March, 2016 10:30 AM INFORMATICS PRAC. COMPUTER SCIENCE ADV FRONT OFF. OP. OLERICULTURE BASIC PATTERN DEV. INSURANCE 28 March, 2016 10:30 AM PHYSICAL EDUCATION 29 March, 2016 10:30 AM PAINTING GRAPHICS SCULPTURE APP/COMMERCIAL ART ELECTRICAL APPL. 31 March, 2016 10:30 AM ECONOMICS 01 April, 2016 10:30 AM LEGAL STUDIES 02 April, 2016 10:30 AM PSYCHOLOGY NEPALI 04 April, 2016 10:30 AM SOCIOLOGY GRAPHIC DESIGN 06 April, 2016 10:30 AM MUSIC CAR.VOCAL MUSIC CAR.INS.MEL. MUSIC CAR.INS.PER. MUSIC HIND.VOCAL MUSIC HIND.INS.MEL MUSIC HIND.INS.PER MAT&CHILD H.NUR II 07 April, 2016 10:30 AM GEOGRAPHY LIB SYS AND RES MG 11 April, 2016 10:30 AM SANSKRIT ELECTIVE BENGALI TELUGU MARATHI ARABIC FRENCH MIZO SANSKRIT CORE AUTO ENGINEERING EVOL & FORMS M M 12 April, 2016 10:30 AM HOME SCIENCE 16 April, 2016 10:30 AM PHILOSOPHY ENTREPRENEURSHIP OFFCE PROC. & PRAC. B CONCEPT-H &MED T MIDWIFERY FOOD SERVICES GEOSPATIAL TECH 18 April, 2016 10:30 AM THEATRE STUDIES 19 April, 2016 10:30 AM FOOD PRODUCTION IV 22 April, 2016 10:30 AM NATIONAL CADET CORPS

CBSE Class12th Date Sheet 2015

Date Time Subject Name 02nd March, 2015 10:30 AM ENGLISH ELECTIVE ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C ENGLISH CORE 04th March, 2015 10:30 AM BUSINESS STUDIES ELE.COST A/C & AUD BEAUTY & HAIR CONFECTIONERY INT.HOSPTLTY MGT HORTICULTURE FABRIC STUDY PRINTED TEXTILE OP&MNT.OF COMM DEV 09th March, 2015 10:30 AM PHYSICS MARKETING STORE ACCOUNTING CASH MGMT & H-KEEP AC & REFRGTN-III VEGETABLE CULTURE B THERAPY&HAIR DES OPTICS CLNCL BIO-CHE(MLT) FUND OF NURSING II RADIOGRAPHY-GENL MEAL PLNG & SERVIC TEXTILE SCIENCE INDIA-TOURIST DEST I T SYSTEM PRIN &PRA-LIFE INS INT TO FINANCL MKT C HEALTH NURSING BAKERY GARMENT CONSTRCTN TRAD.INDIAN TEXTLE ELECTICAL MACHINE 10th March, 2015 10:30 AM HISTORY 027 BIOTECHNOLOGY ENGG. GRAPHICS LAB MEDICINES(MLT) RETAIL SERVICES LGSTCS,OPER&SUP CH BUS.OPERTN & ADMN MARKETING 12th March, 2015 10:30 AM CHEMISTRY 043 LENDING OPERATIONS APPLIED PHYSICS FLORICULTURE COSMETIC CHEMISTRY BIOLOGY-OPTHALMIC COMM.HEALTH NUR II RADIATION PHYSICS DESG & PAT MAKING DYEING & PRINTING TRAVEL TRADE MGMT BUSINESS DATA PROC COMPUTER& LIFE I A TPT. SYSTEMS &MGMT B P O SKILLS FOOD& BEV C & CNTL HOLISTIC HEALTH FLORICULTURE COST ACCOUNTING 13th March, 2015 10:30 AM DANCE-KATHAK DANCE-BHARATNATYAM DANCE-KUCHIPUDI DANCE-ODISSI DANCE-MANIPURI CR WRTNG TR STUDY MASS MEDIA STUDIES NAT. CADET CORPS SINDHI OFF. COMMUNICATION H EDN.COMM&PR&P HL INF.STORGE&RETRIVL INTG.TRNSPRT OPER. FRONT OFF.OPERATNS TR.AGN.&TOUR OP.B SALESMANSHIP TRBL SHT MNT.EL EQ CAP.MARKET OPRTNS 14th March,2015 10:30 AM HINDI ELECTIVE TAMIL GUJARATI MALAYALAM ASSAMESE TIBETAN PERSIAN NEPALI LIMBOO LEPCHA TANGKHUL JAPANESE BHUTIA BHASA MELAYU HINDI CORE 16th March, 2015 10:30 AM FASHION STUDIES AGRICULTURE THEATRE STUDIES ODIA GERMAN SHORTHAND ENGLISH SHORTHAND HINDI MGMT OF BANK OFFCE ENGINEERING SCI. POST HARV TECH&PRS YOGA ANATOMY &PHYS CLOTHING CONST TOUR MGMT & MP PLN DTP CAD & MULTIMED BANKING 17th March, 2015 10:30 AM CARNATIC MUSIC VOC CAR.MUSIC INS(MEL) CAR.MUSIC MRIDANGM HIND.MUSIC VOCAL HIND.MUSIC MEL.INS HIND MUSIC.INS.PER MAT&CHILD H.NUR II 18th March 2015 10:30 AM MATHEMATICS SECY.PRAC & ACCNTG OPHTHALMIC TECH. MICROBIOLOGY RADIOGRAPHY-SPL F.AID& EMER.M.CARE HEALTH CENTRE MGMT C BIO-CHEM & M BIO 20th March, 2015 10:30 AM ECONOMICS TEXTILE CHEM.PROC ELECTCL. APPLIANCE 23rd March, 2015 10:30 AM BIOLOGY AC & REFRGTN-IV BASIC DESIGN TAXATION DERIVATIV MKT OPER 24th March, 2015 10:30 AM POLITICAL SCIENCE LAB MEDICINES RETAIL OPERATIONS FIN. ACCOUNTING 25th March, 2015 10:30 AM URDU ELECTIVE PUNJABI MANIPURI KANNADA URDU CORE 26th March, 2015 10:30 AM HOME SCIENCE 27th March, 2015 10:30 AM INFORMATICS PRAC. COMPUTER SCIENCE ADV.FR.OFF OPERTNS OLERICULTURE BASIC PATTERN DEV. INSURANCE 30th March, 2015 10:30 AM PHYSICAL EDUCATION 31th March, 2015 10:30 AM SOCIOLOGY GRAPHIC DESIGN 01st April, 2015 10:30 AM MULTIMEDIA & WEB T TYPOGRAPHY &CA ENG TYPOGRAPHY &CA HIN AUTOSHOP REPR&PRAC CRTV &COM.PROC M M 06th April, 2015 10:30 AM ACCOUNTANCY 07th April, 2015 10:30 AM PHILOSOPHY ENTREPRENEURSHIP OFFCE PROC.& PRAC. B CONCEPT-H &MED T MIDWIFERY FOOD SERVICE GEOSPATIAL TECH 08th April, 2015 10:30 AM GEOGRAPHY LIB.SYS & RES.MGT 09th April, 2015 10:30 AM SANSKRIT ELECTIVE BENGALI TELUGU MARATHI ARABIC FRENCH MIZO SANSKRIT CORE AUTO ENGINEERING EVOL & FORMS M M 13th April, 2015 10:30 AM HUMAN RIGHTS & G S FOOD PRODUCTION IV DATA MGMT APPLCTN 16th April, 2015 10:30 AM FOOD PRODUCTIONIII WEB APPLICATIONS 17th April, 2015 10:30 AM LEGAL STUDIES 18th April, 2015 10:30 AM PAINTING GRAPHICS SCULPTURE APP/COMMERCIAL ART 20th April, 2015 10:30 AM PSYCHOLOGY

After going through these CBSE Date Sheets, you must have understood why CBSE Board Exams 2019 are likely to begin on March 1st, 2019. For reference, you can also check other CBSE Date Sheets of Class 10th from the link given below

CBSE Date Sheet 2019 for 12th and 10th Board Exam

Latest Updates Related to CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2020: Annual Activity Schedule Released with Tentative Exam Dates, Download at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th and 12th Practical Exam Datesheet 2020 Released, Check CBSE practical exam schedule here

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released at cbse.nic.in, Get Direct CBSE Time Table Download Link Here