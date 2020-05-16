CBSE Board Exam 2020: Official Subject-wise Board Exam Dates To be Released Today At 5 PM - HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

CBSE: Official subject-wise board exam dates or new CBSE Time Table 2020 for CBSE Board Exam 2020 will be announced today at cbse.nic.in. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted from his official twitter account handle about this major update.

It has been already announced that pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 will be conducted from 1st July to 15th July. However, a detailed CBSE date sheet 2020 or CBSE Time Table 2020 is yet to be announced by the board.

Exam dates for important competitive exams like JEE (Main), JEE Advanced & NEET have been already announced. Student can check these important dates from the link given below

It is a big relief for students who were wondering about the date sheet of pending CBSE papers to be conducted from 1st July to 15th July. All updates will be available here as soon as they will be announced besides latest CBSE Date Sheet 2020.

New CBSE Academics Session 2020-21 have been started and most of the CBSE Schoolsare conducting online classes. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released new CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th.

Students who want to download question papers and want to check analysis papers that have been conducted can find it from the link given below

Jagran Josh will provide support to all students through online resources for exam preparation who are going to appear for CBSE board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July.