CBSE 2020 Board Exam Dates For 10th & 12th - 1st July To 15th July, Detailed Date Sheet To Be Released Shortly @ cbse.nic.in, CBSE Result Expected In August: Check Official Updates

CBSE 2020 board exams for pending papers of 10th & 12th will be conducted between 1st July to 15th July, announced HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. CBSE Result 2020 will be declared in August. Detailed new CBSE board exam date sheet 2020 for pending papers will be released shortly at cbse.nic.in. These are some of the official updates announced by HRD Minister & CBSE officials.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has recently announced exam dates for JEE (Advanced), JEE Main & NEET. You can check the exam dates of these exams from the link given below.

MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) has recently announced some very important updates related to the academic session 2020-21. One of the most important updates is that the course committees of CBSE have initiated work on reduced syllabus in various scenarios. CBSE Syllabus is most likely to get reduced.

Another most important update is that no fee hike will be introduced for IITs, IIITs, and NITs for the academic year 2020-21.

Another important news is for college students, the new academic session for 1st year students (Undergraduate & Postgraduate Courses) might start from 1st September 2020. Whereas old students can expect the beginning of session from 1st August 2020.

One more important update from MHRD is related to University exams. The exams might get cancelled and MHRD has provided guidelines for evaluation & assessment. You can check details of all updates from the link given below

