Lockdown 5.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centre, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with States & UTs: MHA

Lockdown 5.0 (1st June 2020 - 30th June 2020): Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centre, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with States & UTs: MHA

Check updates about reopening of CBSE Schools & other educational institutions. Now, Lockdown 5.0 is going to start from Monday, 1st June 2020. As per new updates, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will consult state and union territories before opening Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coachings & Other Educational Institutions (as reported by PTI).

Tweet From PTI:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with states and UTs: MHA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2020

Centre has extended nationwide lockdown till June 30 to avoid the spread of COVID-19 or Novel Coronavirus. Various media reports suggest that schools of CBSE and other boards & colleges will start in a phased manner outside containment zones. The Ministry of Home Affairs will first consult with all the states and Union Territories before taking such action.

The reports also suggest that the decision on the re-opening of educational institutions (like ICSE/ISC & CBSE Schools, State Board Schools, Universities, Coachings of UPSC, IIT JEE, NEET etc) will be taken in the month of July.

Tweets from ANI Related to Lockdown 5.0:

Phase I: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Govt to issue guidelines in this regard #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/9xlokggRsa — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Phase II: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/SoZWJmk8ih — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Phase III: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/P8l9bpz45R — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities: Ministry of Home Affairs. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/XvXbX2y5qU — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities allowed: MHA #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/ViPB0nfpJY — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

The ministry said that the administrations of state governments and union territories have been asked to hold discussions with parents and other stakeholders at the institution level & collect feedback. The final decision of the re-opening of educational institutions will be taken in the month of July, after the analysis of feedback.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be prepared by the government after consultation with the ministries, departments and stakeholders to ensure social distancing & other measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.