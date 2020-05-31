Lockdown 5.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centre, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with States & UTs: MHA

Study at Home
Check updates about reopening of CBSE Schools & other educational institutions. Now, Lockdown 5.0 is going to start from Monday, 1st June 2020. As per new updates, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will consult state and union territories before opening Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coachings & Other Educational Institutions . Get  details.

May 31, 2020 21:39 IST
Lockdown 5.0 (1st June 2020 - 30th June 2020): Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centre, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with States & UTs: MHA

Check updates about reopening of CBSE Schools & other educational institutions. Now, Lockdown 5.0 is going to start from Monday, 1st June 2020. As per new updates, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will consult state and union territories before opening Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coachings & Other Educational Institutions (as reported by PTI).

Tweet From PTI:

 

