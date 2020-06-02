CBSE Board Exam 2020: New Guidelines For Students Who Wish To Change Exam Centres To Their Home Districts & Other Important Updates

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Complete Details For Students Who Wish To Change Exam Centres To Their Home Districts With Important Updates

CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced detailed guidelines for the students who wish to change their examination centres to their home districts along with other important information.

Earlier the board has issued a notification stating that CBSE will let students change their examination centres to their home district, after concerns raised by students ( & their guardians) who have moved to their hometowns due to lockdown.

Students who will appear for pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams are allowed to change their exam centre on the inter-district basis, by getting in touch with their respective schools. In the same notification, it was mentioned that the board will issue detailed guidelines in the first week of June and here is the new information.

Content from official notification of CBSE:

As per decision of the Board dated 01.4.2020, all stakeholders were informed that examinations in the major subjects which were postponed w.e.f. 19.3.2020 would be held subsequently and atleast 10 days' time would be given prior to commencement of the examinations. The datesheet for the Classes X (only for N-E district of Delhi) & XII (All India) has been declared on 18.05.2020 according to which examinations will be held from 01.7.2020 to 15.7.2020. Because of the prevailing condition of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, special efforts are required for conducting examinations in a safe manner. As a number of students have shifted from the district of their school to some other district in the country, CBSE has decided to address this problem being faced by the candidates by taking the following two decisions in respect of the forthcoming examinations:

1. Examinations would now be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates instead of the examination centre already allotted.

2. CBSE will allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.

Accordingly, following is being notified herewith:

1. SCHEME FOR CONDUCT OF EXAMINATIONS - Examinations w.e.f. 1.7.2020 to 15.7.2020 will be conducted in the respective school of the candidates.

2. NODAL EXAMINATION CENTRE- In each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district in India.

3. ELIGIBILITY FOR MAKING REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF EXAMINATION CENTRE

a) Regular candidates: Following category of regular candidates who have shifted from their district of school to some other district in India will be eligible to make request for change of examination centre:

(i) Students who were residing in hostels

(ii) Students sponsored by State Governments

(iii) Students who have shifted from the district of their school to some other district within India

b) Private candidates - Private candidates who have shifted from their district of

examination centre to some other district in India can also make a request to change their examination centre.

4. IMPORTANT CONDITIONS

(i) Change of centre in the same district will not be allowed.

(ii) NCT of Delhi will be considered as one district for this purpose hence change of examination centre from one district of Delhi to another district of Delhi will not be permitted.

(iii) Change of examination centre will be allowed only in the district in which the applicant has shifted to, and in which CBSE is having affiliated schools. Provided, in case, a student is presently staying in a district in which there is no CBSE affiliated school, an examination centre in neighbouring district will be allotted.

(iv) In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be allotted outside the containment zone.

(v) Private candidates (2nd chance Compartment, Failures of previous year, Improvement of Performance, Additional subject, Female candidates of NCT of Delhi, Visually Impaired candidates) and Patrachar Vidyalaya candidates who have not shifted from their district of examination centre to any other district in India will be required to appear for the examination from the allotted examination centre from where they have appeared earlier upto 18.3.2020.

(vi) No examination will be conducted for the students studying in CBSE affiliated schools situated outside India (abroad) because of restrictions imposed by their Governments. Their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.

(vii) Result in respect of the subjects whose examinations will not be conducted by the Board will also be declared as per assessment scheme to be decided by the Board

(viii) In case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.

(ix) Last date of any activity will not be changed under any circumstances.

(x) Once option is exercised by candidate/school for change of examination centre, no change will be allowed thereafter.

(xi) No request for reconduct of examination will be entertained.

5. HOW TO MAKE THE REQUEST

(a) Regular candidates:

(i) CBSE will accept requests of candidates for change of examination centre only through their school.

(ii) It will be the responsibility of the School to contact their students to know whether they have shifted to some other district and would like to avail the facility of changing the examination centre to their present district of stay in India, and thereafter, to provide the information to CBSE.

(iii) Schools will use e-परीक्षा portal on CBSE website for providing desired information.

