School Reopening Update: Schools in Green & Orange Zones Likely to Reopen, Regular Classes for 8th to 12th Students, Might Follow the Odd-Even System - NCERT & MHRD Together Chalking out Strategy

Many students and parents are wondering about CBSE School Reopening dates and as per the latest updates, MHRD & NCERT are working together to chalk out a strategy to open the schools after the lockdown in an odd-even manner. As per the media reports, schools might reopen with 30% to 50% attendance and that too for Class 8th to 12th so that physical distancing norms can be followed easily. MHRD after consultation with other ministries might soon announce guidelines for schools of CBSE & other boards. A teachers training module is also expected to be included with the guidelines.

School to reopen zone-wise:

As per media reports, the official said that school will reopen zone-wise. Schools in green and orange zones will be open first. Schools might open in the month of July and no particular date is announced yet for reopening of CBSE Schools.

Regular classes for 8th to 12th students: Odd-Even System Might Be Followed

After the reopening of schools, regular classes for 8th to 12th might be conducted with 30% to 50% attendance. Students of the rest of the classes will attend classes online from their home.

Teachers to get training:

Teachers might get training before classes will begin. MHRD might release a teacher's training module with all the guidelines. To ensure all social distancing norms are being followed, schools might also provide necessary training to teachers.

Syllabus might be reduced:

HRD Minister during an online session already informed that CBSE is assessing the situation and course committees have begun work on the reduced syllabus in various scenarios.

Pending Papers of CBSE Board Exams 2020 from 1st July to 15 July:

CBSE date sheet 2020 has been already announced and as per new CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2020, the 1st paper of Class 12 will be of Home Science subject (on 1st July). As per new CBSE 10th date sheet 2020, the 1st paper is of Social Science subject (on 1st July 2020) & the last paper is of English subject (on 15th July 2020).