CBSE Board Exam 2020: 5x Increase in Examination Centres - Confirms HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Result Expected in August

CBSE: CBSE examination centres have been increased 5x (i.e. from 3000 to 15,000) by the board. This update has been recently announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. CBSE will conduct pending papers from 1st July to 15th July and all the social distancing norms will be strictly followed to avoid any chances of spreading of COVID-19 virus. Hand sanitizer and mask are compulsory for the students.

Students to give board exams in CBSE Schools from where they are enrolled:

Students can appear in CBSE board exams 2020 from their schools (i.e., from where students enrolled). For the convenience of students, CBSE has increased 5 times the number of examination centres. To avoid the outbreak of COVID-19, CBSE has taken this major step keeping in mind the social distancing.

Remaining CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020 to be held from 1st July to 15th July:

CBSE has recently released CBSE date sheet 2020 for the remaining papers, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank first tweeted this from his official Twitter account. Apart from the CBSE date sheet 2020, there are important guidelines for students and parents, about which you can get complete information through the link given below.

CBSE Result 2020 can be announced in August:

According to media reports, CBSE evaluation has been started and teachers are evaluating answer sheets from their home. Pending papers of CBSE board exam 2020 will be over till 15th July and the complete evaluation process is expected to be over till 31st July. CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be announced in the month of August.

