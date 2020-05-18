Study at Home
Search

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Announced With Important Instructions For Students & Parents

CBSE 2020 Date Sheet 10th, 12th: Rescheduled CBSE exam dates have been announced at HRD Miniter’s Twitter handle & official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) with important instructions to be followed by students and parents as well. Check details.

May 18, 2020 17:52 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Announced With Important Instructions For Students & Parents
CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Announced With Important Instructions For Students & Parents

CBSE 2020 Date Sheet 10th, 12th: Rescheduled CBSE exam dates have been announced at HRD Miniter’s Twitter handle & official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) with important instructions to be followed by students and parents as well. Some papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and riots in the northeast part of Delhi. These papers are scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Now every student will be needed to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose, mouth with a mask or cloth.

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020: Download Question Papers, Check Analysis, Review, Videos & Updates

Important Instructions for Students & Their Parents Who are going to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July.  

1. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. 

2. All the candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask/cloth.

3. All candidates will follow Physical distance norms.

4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19. 

5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick. 

6. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. 

7. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card. 

8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card. 

9. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M. 

10. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M. 

11. From 10.15 A.M. - 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper. 

12. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 12:1st July to 15th July 2020

 

DAY, DATE & TIME

SUBJECT CODE

SUBJECT NAME

JURISDICTION

WEDNESDAY, 01st July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

064

HOME SCIENCE

ALL INDIA

THURSDAY, 02nd July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

002

HINDI ELECTIVE

ALL INDIA

302

HINDI CORE

ALL INDIA

FRIDAY, 03rd July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

042

PHYSICS

NORTH EAST DELHI

SATURDAY, 04th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

055

ACCOUNTANCY

NORTH EAST DELHI

MONDAY, 06th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

043

CHEMISTRY

NORTH EAST DELHI

TUESDAY, 07th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

065

INFORMATICS PRAC. (New)

ALL INDIA

083

COMPUTER SCIENCE (New)

ALL INDIA

265

INFORMATICS PRAC.(Old)

ALL INDIA

283

COMPUTER SCIENCE(Old)

ALL INDIA

802

INFORMATION TECH

ALL INDIA

WEDNESDAY, 08th July, 2020

10.30 AM - 1.30 PM

001

ENGLISH ELECTIVE-N

NORTH EAST DELHI
 

101

ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C

NORTH EAST DELHI
 

301

ENGLISH CORE

NORTH EAST DELHI

THURSDAY, 09th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

054

BUSINESS STUDIES

ALL INDIA

FRIDAY, 10th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

045

BIOTECHNOLOGY

ALL INDIA

SATURDAY, 11th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

029

GEOGRAPHY

ALL INDIA

MONDAY, 13th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

039

SOCIOLOGY

ALL INDIA

TUESDAY, 14th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

028

POLITICAL SCIENCE

NORTH EAST DELHI

WEDNESDAY, 15th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

041

MATHEMATICS

NORTH EAST DELHI

030

ECONOMICS

NORTH EAST DELHI

027

HISTORY

NORTH EAST DELHI

044

BIOLOGY

NORTH EAST DELHI

 

Re-Scheduled Examination (North - East, Delhi Only): CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 10

 

Day, Date & Time 

Subject Code

Subject Name

WEDNESDAY, 01st July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

087

Social Science

THURSDAY, 02nd July, 2020

10.30 AM - 1.30 PM

086

Science- Theory

090

Science Without Practical

FRIDAY, 10th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

002

Hindi Course A

085

Hindi Course B

WEDNESDAY, 15th July, 2020

10.30 AM- 1.30 PM

101

ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE

184

ENGLISH LANG & LIT

 

Screenshot of CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020:

Screenshot of CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020:

CBSE Result 2020: Check News & Updates

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Related Stories