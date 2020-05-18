CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Announced With Important Instructions For Students & Parents

CBSE 2020 Date Sheet 10th, 12th: Rescheduled CBSE exam dates have been announced at HRD Miniter’s Twitter handle & official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) with important instructions to be followed by students and parents as well. Some papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and riots in the northeast part of Delhi. These papers are scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Now every student will be needed to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose, mouth with a mask or cloth.

Important Instructions for Students & Their Parents Who are going to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July.

1. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle.

2. All the candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask/cloth.

3. All candidates will follow Physical distance norms.

4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19.

5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

6. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

7. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card.

8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.

9. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M.

10. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

11. From 10.15 A.M. - 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.

12. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 12:1st July to 15th July 2020

DAY, DATE & TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME JURISDICTION WEDNESDAY, 01st July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 064 HOME SCIENCE ALL INDIA THURSDAY, 02nd July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 002 HINDI ELECTIVE ALL INDIA 302 HINDI CORE ALL INDIA FRIDAY, 03rd July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 042 PHYSICS NORTH EAST DELHI SATURDAY, 04th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 055 ACCOUNTANCY NORTH EAST DELHI MONDAY, 06th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 043 CHEMISTRY NORTH EAST DELHI TUESDAY, 07th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 065 INFORMATICS PRAC. (New) ALL INDIA 083 COMPUTER SCIENCE (New) ALL INDIA 265 INFORMATICS PRAC.(Old) ALL INDIA 283 COMPUTER SCIENCE(Old) ALL INDIA 802 INFORMATION TECH ALL INDIA WEDNESDAY, 08th July, 2020 10.30 AM - 1.30 PM 001 ENGLISH ELECTIVE-N NORTH EAST DELHI 101 ENGLISH ELECTIVE-C NORTH EAST DELHI 301 ENGLISH CORE NORTH EAST DELHI THURSDAY, 09th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 054 BUSINESS STUDIES ALL INDIA FRIDAY, 10th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 045 BIOTECHNOLOGY ALL INDIA SATURDAY, 11th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 029 GEOGRAPHY ALL INDIA MONDAY, 13th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 039 SOCIOLOGY ALL INDIA TUESDAY, 14th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 028 POLITICAL SCIENCE NORTH EAST DELHI WEDNESDAY, 15th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 041 MATHEMATICS NORTH EAST DELHI 030 ECONOMICS NORTH EAST DELHI 027 HISTORY NORTH EAST DELHI 044 BIOLOGY NORTH EAST DELHI

Re-Scheduled Examination (North - East, Delhi Only): CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 10

Day, Date & Time Subject Code Subject Name WEDNESDAY, 01st July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 087 Social Science THURSDAY, 02nd July, 2020 10.30 AM - 1.30 PM 086 Science- Theory 090 Science Without Practical FRIDAY, 10th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 002 Hindi Course A 085 Hindi Course B WEDNESDAY, 15th July, 2020 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 101 ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE 184 ENGLISH LANG & LIT

Screenshot of CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020:

Screenshot of CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020:

