CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Announced With Important Instructions For Students & Parents

CBSE 2020 Date Sheet 10th, 12th: Rescheduled CBSE exam dates have been announced at HRD Miniter’s Twitter handle & official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) with important instructions to be followed by students and parents as well. Some papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and riots in the northeast part of Delhi. These papers are scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Now every student will be needed to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose, mouth with a mask or cloth.
CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020: Download Question Papers, Check Analysis, Review, Videos & Updates
Important Instructions for Students & Their Parents Who are going to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July.
1. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle.
2. All the candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask/cloth.
3. All candidates will follow Physical distance norms.
4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19.
5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.
6. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
7. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card.
8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.
9. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 - 10.15 A.M.
10. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.
11. From 10.15 A.M. - 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.
12. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.
CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 12:1st July to 15th July 2020
Re-Scheduled Examination (North - East, Delhi Only): CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for Class 10
Screenshot of CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020:
Screenshot of CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020:
CBSE Result 2020: Check News & Updates
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF