CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for All Subjects of Class 12: Download PDF

CBSE: Download latest CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for all important subjects of Class 12 (Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational Subjects etc). Students can download subject-wise PDFs of the latest CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 from here.

Apr 10, 2020 19:14 IST
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 220-21
CBSE: Download subject-wise CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 (for all subjects & all streams i.e. Science, Commerce, Arts). The new CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 contains complete information about the latest academic curriculum, course structure, exam pattern etc. The information available in CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020: Subject-wise Download Links for All Subjects & Streams

Subjects of CBSE Class 12

Download Links

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Project Work) Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: 2020-21  

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics (Project Work) Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music (Vocal) Syllabus: 2020-21

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Carnatic Music Syllabus (Melodic Instrumental): 2020-21  

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 Carnatic (Percussion Instrumental)

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Dance

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 - Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art-Commercial Art

Download PDF

CBSE Syllabus is one of the most important resources for the preparation of board exams. To score well or gain maximum marks in upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020, students need to learn updated CBSE Class 12 Syllabus. Students of class 12 are also advised to check other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2020-21.

