CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21

Learn about the deleted topics of CBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21.

Jul 22, 2020 10:29 IST
Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. 

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21: 

Unit-VI Reproduction

o Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organism

• Reproduction,  a  characteristic  feature  of  all  organisms  for  continuation  of species; modes of reproduction - asexual and sexual reproduction; asexual reproduction - binary fission, sporulation, budding, gemmule formation, fragmentation; vegetative propagation in plants.

Under Unit-VII Genetics and Evolution

o Chapter-7: Evolution

• Origin   of  life;  biological   evolution   and   evidences   for  biological   evolution (paleontology, comparative anatomy, embryology and molecular evidences); Darwin’s  contribution,  modern  synthetic  theory  of  evolution;  mechanism  of evolution  - variation  (mutation  and  recombination)  and  natural  selection  with examples, types of natural selection; Gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy – Weinberg’s principle; adaptive radiation; human evolution.

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

o Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

•   Animal husbandry, Plant breeding, tissue culture, single cell protein.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

o Chapter-14: Ecosystem

• Ecosystems:  Patterns,  components;  productivity  and  decomposition;  energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy; nutrient cycles (carbon and phosphorous); ecological succession; ecological services - carbon fixation, pollination, seed dispersal, oxygen release (in brief).

o Chapter 16: Environmental Issues

• Air pollution and its control; water pollution and its control; agrochemicals  and their effects; solid waste management; radioactive waste management; greenhouse  effect  and  climate  change  impact  and  mitigation;  ozone  layer depletion; deforestation;  exemplifying  case study as a success story addressing environmental issue(s).

DELETED PORTIONS CLASS XII BIOLOGY PRACTICAL:

A: List of Experiments

1.   Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.

2.   Study the plant population density by quadrat method.

3.   Study the plant population frequency by quadrat method.

B. Study/Observer of the following (spotting)

1.   Pollen   germination   on   stigma   through   a   permanent   slide   or   scanning   electron micrograph.

2.   Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colour/sizes of any plant.

3.   Controlled pollination - emasculation, tagging and bagging.

 

