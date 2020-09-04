CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): Download Now

Check CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced by 30%). CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 12 English (Core) was released in April and was revised on 7th July. Here we have provided revised CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2020-21. Link to download revised CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 English Core (30% Reduced) Syllabus 2020-21:

PART A 40 MARKS

Reading Comprehension 20 Marks

I. Multiple Choice questions based on one unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation and inference. Vocabulary and inference of meaning will also be assessed. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. Ten out of eleven questions to be done. (10x1=10 Marks)

II. Multiple Choice questions based on one unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts, newspaper report etc. Ten out of eleven questions to be done.(10x1=10 Marks)

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words.

Literature 20 Marks

III. Multiple Choice Questions based on two prose extracts, one each from the books Flamingo and Vistas, to assess comprehension and appreciation. Refer to the lines to answer questions based on the given extract. Any 2 out of 3extracts to be done.(8x1=8)

IV. Multiple Choice Questions based on a poetry extract from the book Flamingo to assess comprehension, analysis and inference. Refer to the lines to answer questions based on the given extract. Any 1 out of 2 extracts to be done.(4x1=4)

VI. Text based questions to assess comprehension, analysis, inference and interpretation from the books Flamingo and Vistas. Eight out of ten questions to be done.(8x1=8)

PART B (SUBJECTIVE QUESTIONS) - 40 MARKS

Writing Section: 16 Marks

Q1. Short writing task –Notice/Advertisement up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1).

Q2. Short writing task –Formal/Informal Invitation and Reply up to 50 words.One out of the two given questions to be answered.(3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression: 1)

Q3. Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Letter types include application for a job, Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest) . One out of the two given questions to be answered (5 Marks :Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

Q4. Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (5 Marks:Format : 1 / Content : 2 / Expression : 2)

Literature Section: 24 Marks

Q6. Five Short answer type questions, out of six, from Prose and Poetry from the book Flamingo, to be answered in 30-40 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking.(5x2=10)

Q7. Two Short answer type questions ,out of three, from Prose (Vistas), to be answered in 30-40 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x2=4)

Q 8. One Long answer type question, from Prose/poetry (Flamingo), to be answered in 120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done.(1x5=5)

Q.9 One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Vistas, to be answered in 120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done.(1x5=5)

Prescribed Books

1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

Deleted Topics

Reading:

Note Making & Summarizing

Literature:

FLAMINGO

1. Poets and Pancakes 1. A Roadside Stand

2. The Interview

3. Going Places

VISTAS

1. The Tiger King

2. Journey to the end of the Earth

3. Memories of Childhood

Writing

• Poster making

• Business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies)

• Speech, Debate

Question Paper Design 2020-21

English CORE XII (Code No. 301)

Section Competencies Total marks % Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s 20 25% Creative Writing Skills Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity 16 20% Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency 44 55% TOTAL 80 100% Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills 20 - GRAND TOTAL 100

CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)

