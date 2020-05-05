NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Flamingo Textbook (Prose) - All Chapters

Check the updated NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English subject - All chapters of Flamingo Textbook (Prose). These solutions have been framed by the subject experts in the exam-oriented pattern and simple language for a hundred percent understanding among all students. All the solutions have been reviewed and are in accordance with the latest CBSE marking scheme. NCERT solutions are important to track your learning over the chapter and the story explained in the textbook. NCERT Solutions for Class 12th English form a perfect resource to prepare for the board examinations in a proficient manner.

Class 12th English (Flamingo Textbook) Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Prose chapters have been provided below.

Chapter 1: The Last Lesson

Chapter 2: Lost Spring

Chapter 3: Deep Water

Chapter 4: The Rattrap

Chapter 5: Indigo

Chapter 6: Poets and Pancakes

Chapter 7: The Interview

Chapter 8: Going Places

The students of Class 12 should have a strong command over the language as English plays a major role in every student’s life. Also, English is considered as a scoring subject in class 12. So, the students who wish to score good grades in class 12th board exams can work on the English subject to ace the exam with flying colours.

CBSE has released marking scheme for all Class 12 Board exam question papers of 2019. These marking schemes can prove to be of great help for students to understand the right pattern for writing appropriate answers in board exams. Class 12th students must download and go through the CBSE Class 12 marking scheme 2019, to increase their chances of scoring high in board exam 2021. Apart from this, a thorough knowledge of the syllabus is necessary for the strategic preparation of the English board exam.