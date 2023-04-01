CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 OUT: Download Sample Question Papers with Solution (Marking Scheme)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE has made available the CBSE board sample papers and marking scheme in a subject-wise format on its website. View and download the subject-wise PDFs directly from Jagran Josh. 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available the 2023-2024 sample question papers and marking scheme for all subjects, from all the streams for the upcoming academic year. CBSE board annually releases 12th-class sample papers and solutions/ marking schemes so that students are able to prepare well for their examinations, studying with the idea of what exactly they are going to be evaluated for. In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers and their solutions/ marking scheme released by CBSE Board. 

CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDF and Solution 2023

From the table given below, you can directly download the  Class 12th CBSE Sample paper 2023-24 along with their marking schemes, in PDF form:

SUBJECT-WISE SAMPLE QUESTION PAPERS

SUBJECT-WISE SOLUTIONS/ MARKING SCHEME

Download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Geography sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Geography marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 History sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 History marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology marking scheme 2023-24 PDF

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)

