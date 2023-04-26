CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE History Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: CBSE Board’s History Sample Question Paper with the Marking Scheme has been made available on its academic website . Get the PDF of the sample paper and its solution from this article.

CBSE History Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: CBSE Board’s 12th class History curriculum for 2023-24 consists of three units or themes of 25 marks each. There is also map work worth 5 marks in total. The remaining 20 marks are to be added based on the project work. In the sample paper published by the board, there are 34 questions for a total of 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours. The questions range from objective multiple-choice questions to descriptive long-answer questions. Check the complete contents of CBSE’s 12th History Sample Question Paper and Solution for 2023-24 here and download the PDF from the link given in this article.

CBSE History Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

General instructions

Question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each Section-E - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION A

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS

1 Which one of the following was the main demand of the Khilafat movement?

Dominion status for India Self-rule to India Restoration of Caliphate of Turkey Revival of orthodox culture of Islam

2 Which of the following issues did not contribute to the spread of the Revolt of 1857?

Issue of cartridges Conversion of Indians to Christianity Mixing of bone dust in flour Dishonouring the Hindu woman

3 Who among the following was the best known ruler of the Satavahana Dynasty?

Yagnasri Satakarni Simuka Satakarni Gotami-puta Siri- Satakarni Vashisthaputra Satakarni

4 Identify the picture from the given options

Terracota figure of a sathavahana ruler Ashoka fighting Kalinga war. Terracota figure depicting a scene from Mahabaratha. A sculpture depicting Krishna advising Arjuna.

NOTE: The following question is for the visually impaired candidates in lieu of Question number 4.

The didactic (informative) sections of Mahabharata were added in 200-400 CE. Which text do they largely resemble?

Sutta Pitaka Manusmriti Rigveda Upanishads

Q5 Fill in the blanks.

Ashoka erected a pillar at ---------------- to mark that he had visited that place.

Sarnath Sanchi Bodh Gaya Lumbini.

6 Consider the following statements regarding Harappan Culture and choose the correct option.

The most unique feature was the development of urban centres. The settlements were divided into two sections i.e. the citadel and the lower town. Drainage system was ordinary and unplanned. Roads were not laid out along a grid pattern.

Options

Only (i) is correct. Only (i) and (ii) are correct. Only (ii) and (iii) are correct. Only (iii) and (iv) are correct.

7 There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R), mark your answer as per the codes given below.

Assertion (A) Asoka inscribed his messages to his subjects and officials on stone surfaces.

Reason (R) He wanted to proclaim what religion should be followed by all.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A A is true, but R is false A is false, but R is true

8 Identify the craft centres related to the Harapan civilization with the help of the given information.

Both are near the coast.

They were specialized for making shell objects.

Options.

Chanhudaro and Mahenjadaro Nageshwar and Balakot Harappa and Lothal Bharuch and Dholavira

9 Who wrote the book Kitab-ul-Hind?

Ibn Battuta Al- Biruni Francois Bernier Abdur Razzaq

10 Choose the correct option from the following statements with reference to the Magadha empire.

Initially Pataliputra was the capital of Magadha. Chandra Gupta was one of the early rulers of Magadha who ruled in 6 BCE. Magadha became the most powerful Mahajanapada in 6 BCE Ashoka was the founder of Mauryan dynasty.

11 Read the following statements carefully and identify the place where this Dargah is located from the given options.

It is a Dargah of the Shaikh Moinuddin Chishti. Akbar visited this place many times.

Delhi Mehrauli Ajmer Fatehpur Sikri

12 Which one of the following country was the source of cotton after the break of the American Civil War in 1861?

America Africa India Sri Lanka

…

To check the remaining questions from CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper, click on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper Solution PDF

