CBSE Biology Practical Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete details about the Practical syllabus of CBSE Biology in class 12th for the 2023-24 session. Download the complete curriculum in PDF as well.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2024: The Biology curriculum for the students of class 12th under the Central Board of Secondary Education can be further divided into two, theory and practicals. On one hand, the theory paper is of 70 marks and on the other hand, the Biology practical paper is of 30 marks. The practical curriculum includes a major and a minor experiment each, spotting, slide preparation, investigatory project, viva voce, etc. For the practicals, a total of 60 periods are to be spent, as prescribed by the CBSE board. The curriculum is designed to facilitate candidates’ understanding and application of both scientific principles and basic concepts. In this article, CBSE 12th students can check the complete CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical 2023-24 Syllabus

A. List of Experiments

Prepare a temporary mount to observe pollen germination. Study the plant population density by quadrat method. Study the plant population frequency by quadrat method. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis. Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya, etc.

B. Study and Observe the following (Spotting):

Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds). Pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide or scanning electron micrograph. Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice). Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides. T.S. of blastula through permanent slides (Mammalian). Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colour/sizes of any plant. Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colour blindness. Controlled pollination - emasculation, tagging andbagging. Common disease causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus causing ringworm through permanent slides, models or virtual images or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.

10. Models specimen showing symbolic association in root modules of leguminous plants, Cuscuta on host, lichens.

Flash cards models showing examples of homologous and analogous organs.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (Link to be activated soon)

Prescribed Books for CBSE Biology Practical Class 12:

Biology, Class-XII, Published by NCERT Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also) Biology Supplementary Material (Revised). Available on the CBSE website.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical 2023-24 Evaluation Scheme

Max Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

EVALUATION SCHEME MARKS One Major Experiment 5 5 One Minor Experiment 2 & 3 4 Slide Preparation 1& 4 5 Spotting 7 Practical Record + Viva Voce 4 Investigatory Project and its Project Record + Viva Voce 5 TOTAL 30

