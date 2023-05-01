CBSE Class 12 Hindi Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Hindi Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: Check here the Sample Question Paper of CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core paper for the academic year 2023-2024 along with its Solution as provided by the Board for the upcoming 2024 board examinations.

CBSE Hindi Core Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education has published the 2023-24 Hindi Core sample question paper. The 80 marks Hindi question paper is divided into Section A: Reading, Section B: Writing and Section C: Literature. and Fiction. The other 20 marks are based on internal assessments. The books prescribed for the curriculum are Flamingo and Vistas, published by NCERT. In this article, you can check the complete contents of the Hindi sample question paper and its solution as provided by the CBSE Board. To download the PDFs of the Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme, click on the direct download links available towards the end of the article.

Also Check: Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Hindi Core Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

Check below the general instructions provided in the sample question paper:





Starting with Section A which consists of Unseem passage for 15 marks,

Let us begin with the questions now:

To check the complete CBSE Hindi Core Sample Paper for 12th Class, click on the link given below,

To check the Marking Scheme of CBSE Hindi Core for Class 12th, click on the link given below:

