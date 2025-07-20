You Have 20/20 Vision and 140+ IQ if You Can Find the Second Dog in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment and a great way to impress friends and peers by showcasing your problem-solving skills. Optical illusion images have hooked the readers on the internet. These puzzles are fun to solve and are also great for testing the observation skills of an individual. The best thing about optical illusion puzzles is that they can trick even the most observant eyes. Do you think you have 20/20 vision and a 140+ IQ? Test your observation skills and intelligence by finding the second dog in the picture in 5 seconds. Can you do that? Find out now! Spot the 3 Differences in the Bowling Arena Pictures in 25 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find the Second Dog in 5 Seconds! Source: Brightside The above-shared optical illusion image depicts a village scene where two ladies are conversing. One of the ladies has a dog along with her. Looks pretty simple at first glance, right? But there's another dog in the picture, and you have 5 seconds to find it. This optical illusion puzzle is going to test your visual acuity. Experts suggest that people who can solve optical illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills. They also suggest regularly practicing optical illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, which helps prevent cognitive decline in old age. Only someone with high attention to detail can spot the second dog in 5 seconds. Have you found it? Hurry up! The clock's ticking. There are only a few more seconds remaining.

Look again; the second is hiding in plain sight; it has blended itself so expertly that it becomes difficult to spot it. Try rotating the image and see if you can find it. In other words, you need to change your perspective a bit to spot the second dog. And… Time's up! How many of you have spotted the second dog? Congratulations to all those who did. You have a high IQ and 20/20 vision. Those who couldn't spot the dog need not be disappointed. You need to practise more, and you'll improve your visual skills. Are you curious to know where the second dog is hiding? Let's check out the answer provided below now! Optical Illusion: Solution The second dog can be spotted on the sleeves of the other lady in the picture. Wasn't that mind-blowing?