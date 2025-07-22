CCS University Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has released the even semester results for various courses, including BEd Final, BALLB, BCom LLB, LLB, BCA, MD, MS, MBBS, BAMS, BA, BCom LLB, and more. The CCS University Result 2025 is now available online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their CCSU results using the direct link below. To access the CCSU Result 2025, they need to enter their roll number. CCSU Results 2025 As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their CCSU results on the official exam portal of the University- ccsuniversity.ac.in. Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025 Click here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University : Highlights Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), formerly Meerut University, is situated in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1965 to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights University Name Chaudhary Charan Singh University Established 1965 Location Meerut, Uttar Pradesh CCSU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed