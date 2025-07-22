Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CCSU Result 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet at ccsuniversity.ac.in

CCSU Result 2025 OUT:  Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has announced the even semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link here and follow the steps to download your CCS University result easily

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 11:52 IST
Direct link to download CCSU Result 2025 PDF here.

CCS University Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has released the even semester results for various courses, including BEd Final, BALLB, BCom LLB, LLB, BCA, MD, MS, MBBS, BAMS, BA, BCom LLB, and more. The CCS University Result 2025 is now available online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their CCSU results using the direct link below. To access the CCSU Result 2025, they need to enter their roll number.

CCSU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their CCSU results on the official exam portal of the University- ccsuniversity.ac.in. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CCSU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Click on the “All Odd/Even Semester Result-2019 Onwards” option available there.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Result View”

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check CCSU Result

Check here the direct link to download CCSU Results or various UG and PG courses.

Course Name Result Date Result Link
BBA Sem-II July 22, 2025 Click here 
BBA Sem-IV July 22, 2025 Click here 
BCA Sem-II July 22, 2025 Click here 
BCA Sem-IV July 22, 2025 Click here 
LLB Sem-IV July 21, 2025 Click here
B.Ed. FINAL- 2025 July 20, 2025 Click here
BA.LL.B Sem-II July 20, 2025 Click here
BA.LL.B Sem-IV July 20, 2025 Click here
BA.LL.B Sem-VI July 20, 2025 Click here
BA.LL.B Sem-VIII July 20, 2025 Click here
B.Com.LLb. Sem-II July 19, 2025 Click here
B.Com.LLb. Sem-IV July 19, 2025 Click here
B.Com.LLb. Sem-VI July 19, 2025 Click here
B.Com.LLb. Sem-VIII July 19, 2025 Click here
LL.M Sem-IV July 18, 2025 Click here
B.Voc(Yogic Science) Sem-VI July 17, 2025 Click here
B.Sc Home Science Sem-VI July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc(Ag) Agronomy Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc.(Ag) DAIRY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc.(Ag) AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc.(Ag) AG.CHEMISTRY & SOIL SCIENCE Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc(Ag) HORTICULTURE Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc.(Ag) AG. EXTENSION Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
M.Sc(Ag) GENETICS & PLANT BREEDING Sem-IV July 17, 2025 Click here
B.Sc Hsc(Clinical Nut. & Diet.) Sem-VI July 16, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Microbiology Sem-IV July 16, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Biotechnology Sem-IV July 15, 2025 Click here
PGNEP(Campus) Sem-IV July 15, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Computer Science Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
MFA(APLIED ART) Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
MFA(DRAWING & PAINTING ) Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.I.B Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
B.Voc(ACP) Sem-VI July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Drawing & Painting Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Education Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Economics Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.English Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Geography Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Hindi Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Home Science Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.History Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Philosophy Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Mathematics Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Urdu Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Political Science Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Psychology Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Sanskrit Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Physical Education Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Sociology Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Defence Studies Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.A.Music Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Botany Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Chemistry Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Physics Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Mathematics Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Zoology Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
M.Sc Statistics Sem-IV July 14, 2025 Click here
B.A.(Pvt.) III Year July 13, 2025 Click here
M.Lib Sem-II July 13, 2025 Click here
MAJMC Sem-IV July 13, 2025 Click here
BAJMC Sem-VI July 13, 2025 Click here
M.Com Sem-IV July 13, 2025 Click here
B.Sc Computer Science Sem-VI July 12, 2025 Click here
B.Com(NEP). Sem-VI July 11, 2025 Click here
B.COM.(Pvt.) III Year July 10, 2025 Click here
BBA Sem-VI July 10, 2025 Click here
BCA Sem-VI July 10, 2025 Click here
B.Com LLb. Sem-X July 9, 2025 Click here
B.A.LLb. Sem-X July 9, 2025 Click here
LLb. Sem-VI July 9, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-DEFENCE STUDIES July 4, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-ENGLISH July 4, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-MATHEMATICS July 4, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-PHILOSOPHY July 4, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-SANSKRIT July 4, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Economics July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Education July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Hindi July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-History July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Political Science July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Sociology July 3, 2025 Click here
M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Urdu July 3, 2025 Click here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), formerly Meerut University, is situated in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1965 to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

