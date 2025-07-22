CCS University Result 2025: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has released the even semester results for various courses, including BEd Final, BALLB, BCom LLB, LLB, BCA, MD, MS, MBBS, BAMS, BA, BCom LLB, and more. The CCS University Result 2025 is now available online on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their CCSU results using the direct link below. To access the CCSU Result 2025, they need to enter their roll number.
CCSU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Chaudhary Charan Singh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their CCSU results on the official exam portal of the University- ccsuniversity.ac.in.
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result 2025
How to Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Results 2025?
Candidates can check their odd semester results for various UG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CCSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ccsuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.
Step 4: Click on the “All Odd/Even Semester Result-2019 Onwards” option available there.
Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Result View”
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check CCSU Result
Check here the direct link to download CCSU Results or various UG and PG courses.
|Course Name
|Result Date
|Result Link
|BBA Sem-II
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|BBA Sem-IV
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|BCA Sem-II
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|BCA Sem-IV
|July 22, 2025
|Click here
|LLB Sem-IV
|July 21, 2025
|Click here
|B.Ed. FINAL- 2025
|July 20, 2025
|Click here
|BA.LL.B Sem-II
|July 20, 2025
|Click here
|BA.LL.B Sem-IV
|July 20, 2025
|Click here
|BA.LL.B Sem-VI
|July 20, 2025
|Click here
|BA.LL.B Sem-VIII
|July 20, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com.LLb. Sem-II
|July 19, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com.LLb. Sem-IV
|July 19, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com.LLb. Sem-VI
|July 19, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com.LLb. Sem-VIII
|July 19, 2025
|Click here
|LL.M Sem-IV
|July 18, 2025
|Click here
|B.Voc(Yogic Science) Sem-VI
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc Home Science Sem-VI
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc(Ag) Agronomy Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(Ag) DAIRY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(Ag) AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(Ag) AG.CHEMISTRY & SOIL SCIENCE Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc(Ag) HORTICULTURE Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(Ag) AG. EXTENSION Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc(Ag) GENETICS & PLANT BREEDING Sem-IV
|July 17, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc Hsc(Clinical Nut. & Diet.) Sem-VI
|July 16, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Microbiology Sem-IV
|July 16, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Biotechnology Sem-IV
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|PGNEP(Campus) Sem-IV
|July 15, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Computer Science Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|MFA(APLIED ART) Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|MFA(DRAWING & PAINTING ) Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.I.B Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|B.Voc(ACP) Sem-VI
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Drawing & Painting Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Education Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Economics Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.English Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Geography Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Hindi Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Home Science Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.History Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Philosophy Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Mathematics Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Urdu Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Political Science Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Psychology Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Sanskrit Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Physical Education Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Sociology Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Defence Studies Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.Music Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Botany Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Chemistry Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Physics Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Mathematics Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Zoology Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc Statistics Sem-IV
|July 14, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(Pvt.) III Year
|July 13, 2025
|Click here
|M.Lib Sem-II
|July 13, 2025
|Click here
|MAJMC Sem-IV
|July 13, 2025
|Click here
|BAJMC Sem-VI
|July 13, 2025
|Click here
|M.Com Sem-IV
|July 13, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc Computer Science Sem-VI
|July 12, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc(NEP) Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com(NEP). Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com(NEP). Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com(NEP). Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com(NEP). Sem-VI
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.COM.(Pvt.) III Year
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|BBA Sem-VI
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|BCA Sem-VI
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com LLb. Sem-X
|July 9, 2025
|Click here
|B.A.LLb. Sem-X
|July 9, 2025
|Click here
|LLb. Sem-VI
|July 9, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-DEFENCE STUDIES
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-ENGLISH
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-MATHEMATICS
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-PHILOSOPHY
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-SANSKRIT
|July 4, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Economics
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Education
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Hindi
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-History
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Political Science
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Sociology
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
|M.A.(Pvt.) II Year-Urdu
|July 3, 2025
|Click here
Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights
Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), formerly Meerut University, is situated in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1965 to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University.
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh University
|
Established
|
1965
|
Location
|
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
|
CCSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation