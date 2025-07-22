Top 10 Highest-Revenue Companies in the U.S.: Check the Profit Percentage and Market Value

The United States has some of the strongest and highest-grossing companies in the world, spanning the sectors of healthcare, retail, energy, and technology. The combination of a stable economy and an innovation-based ecosystem has positioned American companies at the forefront of global rankings in financial distribution. These companies do not only generate jobs but are also central to the global trend of trade and investment. According to the Fortune 500 (2025), which ranks U.S. companies based on their total sales revenue for the period covered, the top 500 companies had sales revenue totaling $19.9 trillion, or two-thirds of GDP for the U.S. They employed more than 31 million people worldwide and also reported $1.87 trillion in profits last year - rising over 10% from the previous year. Check out: Who is the Governor of Mississippi? Check Current Name, Political Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

List of Top 10 Largest U.S. Companies by Revenue Let's expand on the top 10 highest-revenue companies based in the U.S. and their profit margins, along with market value from the latest Fortune 500 data. Company Name Revenue Walmart $680.98 billion Amazon $637.96 billion UnitedHealth Group $400.28 billion Apple $391.04 billion CVS Health $372.81 billion Berkshire Hathaway $371.43 billion Alphabet (Google’s Parent Company) $350.02 billion Exxon Mobil $349.59 billion McKesson $308.95 billion Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen) $293.96 billion

1. Walmart Profit: $19.44 billion Profit %: 2.85% Market Value: $703.80 billion Walmart retains its spot as the top revenue generator in the U.S. retail sector, showcasing strong performance with a 5.1% revenue growth and a 25.3% increase in profit from the previous year. With over 2 million employees globally, it remains a major force in both physical and e-commerce retail.

2. Amazon Profit: $59.25 billion Profit %: 9.29% Market Value: $2.02 trillion Amazon continues to expand its dominance across sectors, from cloud computing to e-commerce. With an 11% rise in revenue and nearly 95% jump in profits, Amazon stands out for its operational scale and profitability. 3. UnitedHealth Group Profit: $14.41 billion Profit %: 3.60% Market Value: $479.08 billion As the nation’s leading healthcare insurer, UnitedHealth posted a solid revenue gain of 7.7% despite a 35.6% decline in profits this year. Its massive reach and extensive services ensure it remains a top contender. 4. Apple Profit: $93.74 billion Profit %: 23.97% Market Value: $3.34 trillion Apple remains a standout for its high profit margin—nearly 24%—despite a modest 2% revenue growth. Its valuation of $3.34 trillion makes it the most valuable company in the world, driven by its product ecosystem and loyal user base.

5. CVS Health Profit: $4.61 billion Profit %: 1.24% Market Value: $85.42 billion CVS continues to lead in healthcare retail and pharmacy services. While it recorded a 4.2% rise in revenue, its profit dropped by 44.7%, possibly due to rising operational costs and sector challenges. 6. Berkshire Hathaway Profit: $89.00 billion Profit %: 23.96% Market Value: $1.15 trillion Warren Buffett's conglomerate posted one of the highest profits on the list, despite only a 1.9% revenue growth. Its diversified holdings—from insurance to railroads—allow consistent returns and a substantial market value. 7. Alphabet (Google’s Parent Company) Profit: $100.12 billion Profit %: 28.61% Market Value: $1.89 trillion Alphabet leads in profit percentage at 28.61%, reflecting its dominance in digital advertising, AI, and cloud computing. It also recorded a 13.9% increase in revenue and a 35.7% boost in profits.

8. Exxon Mobil Profit: $33.68 billion Profit %: 9.63% Market Value: $516.05 billion Exxon Mobil is the highest-ranked energy company on the list. Despite only 1.5% revenue growth and a 6.5% drop in profits, it maintains a solid market value and remains critical to global energy supply chains. 9. McKesson Profit: $3.00 billion Profit %: 0.97% Market Value: $84.34 billion A key player in pharmaceutical distribution, McKesson reported 11.7% revenue growth, although profit margins remain tight, under 1%, due to the cost-intensive nature of its business. 10. Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen) Profit: $1.51 billion Profit %: 0.51% Market Value: $53.87 billion Cencora rounds off the top 10 with a strong 12.1% increase in revenue. However, it has the lowest profit margin on the list, at just 0.51%, reflecting the competitive nature of pharmaceutical distribution.