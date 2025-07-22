Top 10 Highest-Revenue Companies in the U.S.: Check the Profit Percentage and Market Value

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The U.S. features some of the world's highest-grossing companies across healthcare, retail, energy, and technology. According to Fortune 500 (2025) data, the top U.S. companies collectively generated substantial sales revenue and profits. Key players like Walmart, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group lead in revenue, while others like Apple and Alphabet stand out for high profit margins. These companies play a significant role in both the U.S. and global economies.

Sneha Singh
BySneha Singh
Jul 22, 2025, 02:17 EDT
Top 10 Highest Revenue Companies
Top 10 Highest Revenue Companies

The United States has some of the strongest and highest-grossing companies in the world, spanning the sectors of healthcare, retail, energy, and technology. The combination of a stable economy and an innovation-based ecosystem has positioned American companies at the forefront of global rankings in financial distribution. These companies do not only generate jobs but are also central to the global trend of trade and investment.

According to the Fortune 500 (2025), which ranks U.S. companies based on their total sales revenue for the period covered, the top 500 companies had sales revenue totaling $19.9 trillion, or two-thirds of GDP for the U.S. They employed more than 31 million people worldwide and also reported $1.87 trillion in profits last year - rising over 10% from the previous year.

List of Top 10 Largest U.S. Companies by Revenue

Let's expand on the top 10 highest-revenue companies based in the U.S. and their profit margins, along with market value from the latest Fortune 500 data. 

Company Name

Revenue

Walmart

$680.98 billion

Amazon

$637.96 billion

UnitedHealth Group

$400.28 billion

Apple

$391.04 billion

CVS Health

$372.81 billion

Berkshire Hathaway

$371.43 billion

Alphabet (Google’s Parent Company)

$350.02 billion

Exxon Mobil

$349.59 billion

McKesson

$308.95 billion

Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen)

$293.96 billion


1. Walmart

Profit: $19.44 billion

Profit %: 2.85%

Market Value: $703.80 billion

Walmart retains its spot as the top revenue generator in the U.S. retail sector, showcasing strong performance with a 5.1% revenue growth and a 25.3% increase in profit from the previous year. With over 2 million employees globally, it remains a major force in both physical and e-commerce retail.

2. Amazon

Profit: $59.25 billion

Profit %: 9.29%

Market Value: $2.02 trillion

Amazon continues to expand its dominance across sectors, from cloud computing to e-commerce. With an 11% rise in revenue and nearly 95% jump in profits, Amazon stands out for its operational scale and profitability.

3. UnitedHealth Group

Profit: $14.41 billion

Profit %: 3.60%

Market Value: $479.08 billion

As the nation’s leading healthcare insurer, UnitedHealth posted a solid revenue gain of 7.7% despite a 35.6% decline in profits this year. Its massive reach and extensive services ensure it remains a top contender.

4. Apple

Profit: $93.74 billion

Profit %: 23.97%

Market Value: $3.34 trillion

Apple remains a standout for its high profit margin—nearly 24%—despite a modest 2% revenue growth. Its valuation of $3.34 trillion makes it the most valuable company in the world, driven by its product ecosystem and loyal user base.

5. CVS Health

Profit: $4.61 billion

Profit %: 1.24%

Market Value: $85.42 billion

CVS continues to lead in healthcare retail and pharmacy services. While it recorded a 4.2% rise in revenue, its profit dropped by 44.7%, possibly due to rising operational costs and sector challenges.

6. Berkshire Hathaway

Profit: $89.00 billion

Profit %: 23.96%

Market Value: $1.15 trillion

Warren Buffett's conglomerate posted one of the highest profits on the list, despite only a 1.9% revenue growth. Its diversified holdings—from insurance to railroads—allow consistent returns and a substantial market value.

7. Alphabet (Google’s Parent Company)

Profit: $100.12 billion

Profit %: 28.61%

Market Value: $1.89 trillion

Alphabet leads in profit percentage at 28.61%, reflecting its dominance in digital advertising, AI, and cloud computing. It also recorded a 13.9% increase in revenue and a 35.7% boost in profits.

8. Exxon Mobil

Profit: $33.68 billion

Profit %: 9.63%

Market Value: $516.05 billion

Exxon Mobil is the highest-ranked energy company on the list. Despite only 1.5% revenue growth and a 6.5% drop in profits, it maintains a solid market value and remains critical to global energy supply chains.

9. McKesson

Profit: $3.00 billion

Profit %: 0.97%

Market Value: $84.34 billion

A key player in pharmaceutical distribution, McKesson reported 11.7% revenue growth, although profit margins remain tight, under 1%, due to the cost-intensive nature of its business.

10. Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen)

Profit: $1.51 billion

Profit %: 0.51%

Market Value: $53.87 billion

Cencora rounds off the top 10 with a strong 12.1% increase in revenue. However, it has the lowest profit margin on the list, at just 0.51%, reflecting the competitive nature of pharmaceutical distribution.

Conclusion

The 2025 Fortune 500 list demonstrates that retail, healthcare, technology, and energy industries are still at the forefront of the U.S. corporate rankings. Apple and Alphabet show astonishing profit margins. Although other companies maintain their rank simply by scale and services, and products, we need to survive. These ten companies are not only U.S market leaders, but they are global market leaders.

    FAQs

    • How do the market values of these top companies compare to their annual revenues?
      +
      Market values often significantly exceed annual revenues, reflecting investor confidence, future growth potential, and brand strength. For instance, Apple's market value ($3.34 trillion) is many times its annual revenue ($391.04 billion).
    • How do these U.S. companies contribute to the overall U.S. GDP?
      +
      According to the Fortune 500 (2025) data, the top 500 U.S. companies collectively generated sales revenue totaling $19.9 trillion, which represents two-thirds of the U.S. GDP, highlighting their massive economic contribution.

