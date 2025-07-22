Who is the Governor of Mississippi? Check Current Name, Political Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

Tate Reeves ran for Governor of Mississippi in 2019 and was expected to win his party's nomination. In the main election that November, he beat Jim Hood, the Democratic candidate and state Attorney General. He officially became Governor on January 14, 2020. In his inaugural speech, he pledged to work every day to create more good jobs and make sure every Mississippian is ready for those opportunities. He was born on 5th June, 1974, in Florence, Mississippi. He finished Florence High School in 1992 and then graduated from Millsaps College in 1996 with a degree in economics. After college, he became a financial expert called a Chartered Financial Analyst. The executive branch of Mississippi's government is headed by its Governor, a pivotal figure in shaping the state's direction and policies. Read more about the Governor of Mississippi in this article.

The current Governor of Mississippi is Tate Reeves. He assumed office on 14 January 2020, becoming the 65th Governor of the state. He successfully secured re-election for his second term in November 2023. Following his victory, Governor Reeves was inaugurated for his second term on 9 January 2024. In his inaugural address, Governor Reeves promised that this would be an administration for all Mississippi. What is the Political Party for the Governor of Mississippi? Governor Tate Reeves is a member of the Republican Party. He served as the 32nd lieutenant governor of Mississippi from 2012 to 2020. In addition to this, he was also the 53rd treasurer of Mississippi from 2004 to 2012. Mississippi currently has a Republican trifecta, which means the Republican Party controls the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

What are the Term Limit Regulations in his State? Mississippi has clear regulations regarding gubernatorial term limits. Governors are elected for four-year terms. An individual is limited to serving two terms in total, whether consecutive or non-consecutive. This means a governor cannot serve more than eight years in office. What was his Significant Prior Public Experience? Before becoming Governor, he started his career at a company called Park South Corporation, which was part of Deposit Guaranty National Bank. This bank later joined with another one called AmSouth. In 2000, Reeves moved to Trustmark National Bank, where he managed people's investments until he left in 2003 to run for state treasurer. He later accumulated extensive public service experience by making history when he was first elected to public office in 2003. He became the youngest State Treasurer in the United States. He served in this capacity from 2004 to 2012. His background in the finance sector, including work as an investment officer, informed his approach to managing the state's budget and debt.