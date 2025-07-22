How Well Do You Know Princess Diana? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

Diana Frances Spencer, more commonly recognized as Princess Diana, was born on July 1, 1961 and was a notable member of the British royal family. Not only was she beloved in Britain, but she was also a worldwide symbol of hope, caring, compassion, and style. Diana became princess of Wales after marrying Prince Charles in 1981. Her natural warmth made her extremely approachable and enabled her to connect deeply with people from all walks of life. Outside royal duties, Diana focused on causes such as HIV/AIDS awareness, mental health, and landmine campaigns, disregarding the stigma associated with doing so and bringing attention to issues that typically received little coverage. This capacity for kindness and emotional intelligence led to Diana being described as "The People's Princess." Tragically, Diana lost her life in a car accident in Paris in 1997, but her spirit of service continues through her millions of fans across the world, her children, and her charities.

Check Out: Who was Princess Diana? Check Early Life, Social Work and Legacy 1. What was Princess Diana’s full birth name? A) Diana Elizabeth Spencer

B) Diana Frances Spencer

C) Diana Margaret Spencer

D) Diana Catherine Spencer

Correct Answer: B) Diana Frances Spencer

Explanation: Diana was born as Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961, into British nobility. 2. In which year did Princess Diana marry Prince Charles? A) 1978

B) 1980

C) 1981

D) 1982

Correct Answer: C) 1981

Explanation: Diana married Charles on July 29, 1981, in a widely televised royal wedding. 3. What title did Diana receive upon marriage? A) Duchess of Windsor

B) Princess of Wales

C) Countess of Cambridge

D) Lady of Buckingham

Correct Answer: B) Princess of Wales

Explanation: She became the Princess of Wales after marrying Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

4. How many children did Princess Diana have? A) One

B) Two

C) Three

D) Four

Correct Answer: B) Two

Explanation: Diana was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. 5. What was Princess Diana known for apart from her royal status? A) Acting

B) Singing

C) Humanitarian work

D) Politics

Correct Answer: C) Humanitarian work

Explanation: Diana was globally admired for her charity work, especially in AIDS awareness and landmine campaigns. 6. In which country did Princess Diana tragically die? A) England

B) Italy

C) France

D) Spain

Correct Answer: C) France

Explanation: Diana died in a car crash in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997. 7. What was the name of Diana’s family estate where she was buried? A) Sandringham

B) Balmoral

C) Althorp

D) Kensington

Correct Answer: C) Althorp

Explanation: Princess Diana is buried on the grounds of her family’s Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.