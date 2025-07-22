How Well Do You Know Princess Diana? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

Diana Frances Spencer, more commonly recognized as Princess Diana, was born on July 1, 1961 and was a notable member of the British royal family. Not only was she beloved in Britain, but she was also a worldwide symbol of hope, caring, compassion, and style. Diana became princess of Wales after marrying Prince Charles in 1981. Her natural warmth made her extremely approachable and enabled her to connect deeply with people from all walks of life.
Outside royal duties, Diana focused on causes such as HIV/AIDS awareness, mental health, and landmine campaigns, disregarding the stigma associated with doing so and bringing attention to issues that typically received little coverage. This capacity for kindness and emotional intelligence led to Diana being described as "The People's Princess." Tragically, Diana lost her life in a car accident in Paris in 1997, but her spirit of service continues through her millions of fans across the world, her children, and her charities.
1. What was Princess Diana’s full birth name?
A) Diana Elizabeth Spencer
B) Diana Frances Spencer
C) Diana Margaret Spencer
D) Diana Catherine Spencer
Correct Answer: B) Diana Frances Spencer
Explanation: Diana was born as Diana Frances Spencer on July 1, 1961, into British nobility.
2. In which year did Princess Diana marry Prince Charles?
A) 1978
B) 1980
C) 1981
D) 1982
Correct Answer: C) 1981
Explanation: Diana married Charles on July 29, 1981, in a widely televised royal wedding.
3. What title did Diana receive upon marriage?
A) Duchess of Windsor
B) Princess of Wales
C) Countess of Cambridge
D) Lady of Buckingham
Correct Answer: B) Princess of Wales
Explanation: She became the Princess of Wales after marrying Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
4. How many children did Princess Diana have?
A) One
B) Two
C) Three
D) Four
Correct Answer: B) Two
Explanation: Diana was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.
5. What was Princess Diana known for apart from her royal status?
A) Acting
B) Singing
C) Humanitarian work
D) Politics
Correct Answer: C) Humanitarian work
Explanation: Diana was globally admired for her charity work, especially in AIDS awareness and landmine campaigns.
6. In which country did Princess Diana tragically die?
A) England
B) Italy
C) France
D) Spain
Correct Answer: C) France
Explanation: Diana died in a car crash in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997.
7. What was the name of Diana’s family estate where she was buried?
A) Sandringham
B) Balmoral
C) Althorp
D) Kensington
Correct Answer: C) Althorp
Explanation: Princess Diana is buried on the grounds of her family’s Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.
8. Where did Princess Diana and Prince Charles get married?
A) St. Paul’s Cathedral
B) Westminster Abbey
C) Windsor Castle
D) Buckingham Palace
Correct Answer: A) St. Paul’s Cathedral
Explanation: Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. It was chosen over the traditional Westminster Abbey to accommodate a larger number of guests.
9. What charity cause did Diana famously support by walking through a minefield?
A) Cancer research
B) Landmine awareness
C) Water conservation
D) Mental health
Correct Answer: B) Landmine awareness
Explanation: In 1997, Diana visited Angola with the HALO Trust, bringing attention to the dangers of landmines.
10. What nickname did the British press give Diana?
A) The People’s Queen
B) Lady of Hearts
C) The People's Princess
D) Royal Rose
Correct Answer: C) The People's Princess
Explanation: Diana was often called “The People’s Princess” for her compassion and strong connection with the public.
