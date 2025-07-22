Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Biology 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Biology Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: The Rajasthan Board, or RBSE, is the state board of India that administers the educational system of the state of Rajasthan. The board promotes bilingual education in Hindi and English. Therefore, RBSE’s syllabus can be downloaded in Hindi as well as English, depending on the medium of instruction. Students can download the revised RBSE Class 11 syllabus from the official website of RBSE or can check this article for an eloquent idea about their Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology syllabus.

In the newly released RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus, Check out the unit-wise course structure and detailed syllabus below. Download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF as well.

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Biology

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Biology

Subject Code

42

Total Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

30

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Course Structure 2025-26

The Biology Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below: 

Unit 1 Diversity in the Living World

Chapter 1 The Living World

1.1 Diversity in the living world 

1.2 Taxonomic Hierarchy

Chapter-2 Biological Classification

2.1 Kingdom Monera

2.2 Kingdom Protista

2.3 Kingdom Fungi

2.4 Kingdom Plantae

2.5 Kingdom Animalia

2.6 Viruses, Viroids & Lichens

Chapter-3 Plant Kingdom

3.1 Algae

3.2 Bryophytes

3.3 Pteridophytes

3.4 Gymnosperms

Unit-2 Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals

Chapter-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants

5.1 The Root

5.2 The Stem

5.3 The leaf

5.4 The inflorescence

5.5 The flower

5.6 The Fruit

5.7 The Seed

5.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant

5.9 Description of A family - (Solanaceae)

Chapter 6 Anatomy of flowering plants 

6.1 The Tissue System 

6.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous & Monocotyledonous Plants

Chapter-7 Structural Organization in animals 

7.1 Organ & Organ System

7.2 Frogs

Unit-3 Cell Structure & Function

Chapter 8 Cell: The Unit of Life

8.1 What is a cell?

8.2 Cell theory

8.3 An overview of cell

8.4 Prokaryotic cells

8.5 Eukaryotic cells

Chapter 9 Biomolecules

9.1 How to analyse chemical composition

9.2 Primary & secondary metabolites

9.3 Bio-macro-molecules

9.4 Proteins

9.5 Polysaccharides

9.5 Nucleic Acids

9.6 Structures of proteins

9.7 Enzymes

Chapter-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division

10.1 Cell cycle

10.2 M-phase

10.3 Significance of mitosis

10.4 Meiosis

10.5 Significance of meiosis

Unit 4: Plant Physiology

Chapter-11 Photo-synthesis in Higher Plants

11.1 What do we know?

11.2 Early experiments

11.3 Where does photo-synthesis take place

11.4 How many pigments are involved in photosynthesis

11.5 What is light reaction

11.6 The electron transport

11.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used?

11.8 The C4-Pathway

11.9 Photo-respiration

11.10 Factors affecting photosynthesis

Chapter-12 Respiration in Plants

12.1 Do plants breathe?

12.2 Glycolysis

12.3 Fermentation

12.4 Aerobic respiration

12.5 The respiratory balance sheet

12.6 Amphibolic pathway

12.7 Respiratory Quotient

Chapter-13 Plant Growth and Development 

13.1 Growth 

13.2 Differentiation Dedifferentation and Redifferentation

13.3 Development 

13.4 Plant growth regulators

Unit 5 Human Physiology

Chapter-14 Breathing and Exchange Gases

14.1 Respiratory organs

14.2 Mechanism of breathing

14.3 Exchange of gases

14.4 Transport of gases

14.5 Regulation of Respiration

14.6 Dis-orders of respiratory system

Chapter-15 Body Fluids and Circulation

15.1 Blood

15.2 Lymph (Tissue fluid)

15.3 Circulatory pathways

15.4 Double circulation

15.5 Regulation of cardiac activity

15.6 Dis-orders of circulatory system

Chapter-16 Excretory Products and Their Eliminations

16.1 Human excretory system

16.2 Urine formation

16.3 Function of the tubules

16.4 Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate

16.5 Regulation of kidney function

16.6 Micturition

16.7 Role of other organ in excretion

16.8 Disorder of the excretory system

Chapter-17 Locomotion and Movement

17.1 Types of movement

17.2 Muscle

17.3 Skeletal system

17.4 Joints

17.5 Dis-orders of muscular and skeletal system

Chapter-18 Neural Control and Coordination

18.1 Neural system

18.2 Human neural system

18.3 Neuron as structural and functional-unit of neural system

18.4 Central neural system

Chapter-19 Chemical Coordination And Integration

19.1 Endocrine glands and Hormone

19.2 Human Endocrine system

19.3 Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal

19.4 Mechanism of Hormone action

RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

RBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus:

Screenshot 2025-07-22 120412

RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus: Prescribed Books

  • Biology Class 11th NCERT's book published under copyright.
  • Laboratoary Manual Biology Class 11th NCERT's book published under copyright.

