Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: The class 11 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year has been released by the Rajasthan Board, also called the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The syllabus can be found at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the Board's official website. The physics syllabus, which is a prerequisite for class 11, can be found here.
Students need to go over the course material in detail in order to stay on track with their exam preparation. The syllabus will serve as their guide to the course content and grading scheme. The RBSE Physics Class 11 syllabus consists of four subjects.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Physics
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Physics
|
Subject Code
|
30
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Course Structure 2025-26
The Physics Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
