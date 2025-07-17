Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Maths Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Maths 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Maths Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

Jul 17, 2025, 12:56 IST

RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: The Rajasthan Board, also called the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the class 11 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. The Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, has the syllabus. Math is a mandatory subject in class 11, and the syllabus is available here.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Maths Class 11 syllabus. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Maths 

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Maths Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Maths

Subject Code

16

Total Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Maths Course Structure 2025-26

The Maths Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below: 

Sl. No.

Chapters

Marks

1.

Sets: Introduction, Sets and their Representations, The Empty Set, Finite and Infinite Sets, Equal Sets, Subsets,Universal Set, Venn Diagrams, Operations on Sets, Complement of a Set. 

7

2.

Relations and Functions: Introduction, Cartesian Product of Sets,Relations, Functions .

10

3.

Trigonometric Functions: Introduction, Angles, Trigonometric Functions, Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles .

10

4.

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations: Introduction, Complex Numbers, Algebra of Complex Numbers, The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number, Argand Plane and Polar Representation.

7

5.

Linear Inequalities: Introduction,Inequalities, Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable and their Graphical Representation

5

6.

Permutations and Combinations: Introduction, Fundamental Principle of Counting, Permutations, Combinations.

7

7.

Binomial Theorem: Introduction , Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices.

6

8.

Sequences and Series: Introduction ,Sequences, Series, Geometric Progression (G.P.),Relationship Between A.M. and G.M. 

7

9.

Straight Lines: Introduction, Slope of a Line, Various Forms of the Equation of a Line, Distance of a Point From a Line.

7

10.

Conic Sections: Introduction, Sections of a Cone , Circle , Parabola, Ellipse .

7

11.

Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry: Introduction , Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three Dimensional Space , Coordinates of a Point in Space ,Distance between Two Points . 

4

12.

Limits and Derivatives: Introduction, Intuitive Idea of Derivatives , Limits, Limits of Trigonometric Functions, Derivatives .

9

13.

Statistics: Introduction,Measures of Dispersion, Range , Mean Deviation, Variance and Standard Deviation.

7

14.

Probability: Event , Axiomatic Approach to Probability

7

RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

