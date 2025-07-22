Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The Rajasthan Board has released the class 11 syllabus along with other materials, and students should be informed about this. For courses like algebra, biology, Hindi, English, and physics, among others, the syllabus has been made available. We have gone into great detail about the Chemistry curriculum in this article. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for Chemistry, a required topic in class 11, is available here.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Chemistry Class 11 syllabus.