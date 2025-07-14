Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th English Compulsory Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 English Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for English, a required topic in class 11, is available here. To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE English Compulsory Class 11 syllabus. Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 English Compulsory Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Compulsory Subject: Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer Class 11 Subject English Compulsory Subject Code 02 Marks 100 Academic Year 2025-26 Exam Duration 3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Compulsory Course Structure 2025-26 Areas of Learning Marks Reading 20 Writing 18 Grammar 16 Textual Questions (i) Text Book : Hornbill (ii) Supp. Book : Snapshots 46 DETAILED PAPER Pattern 1. Reading 20 Marks Two unseen passages (around 350 words for both) (i) Unseen Passage 1—The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. Four multiple choice questions and Six very short answer type questions to be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. (10 Marks) (i) Unseen Passage 2—The passage may be case-based with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, diagrams, charts etc. Four multiple choice type questions and Six very short answer type questions to be asked to assess comprehension, analysis, inference and vocabulary. (10 Marks)

2. Writing 18 Marks (i) One out of two tasks—description of any event or incident, or a process based on hints 100-120 words. (6 Marks) (ii) One out of two composition—an article, a report, a speech (Around 100-120 words) (6 Marks) (iii)One out of two letters (Business or official letters for enquiries, complaints, asking for information, placement of a person or an order etc. or letter to the school authorities regarding admissions, school issues, requirements, suitability of courses etc. (6 Marks) 3. Grammar 16 Marks (i) Determiners (4 Marks) (ii) Tenses (4 Marks) (iii) Modals (4 Marks) (iv) Prepositions of motion, time, space and mental attitude (4 Marks) 4. Text Books : 46 Marks Hornbill—Prose 20 Marks (i) One out of two extracts from the prescribed text for comprehension. (Six Very Short Answer Type Questions) 6 Marks

(ii) Three out of four Short Answer Type Questions. (around 20-30 words) 6 Marks (iii) Two Long Answer Type Questions (with option). (around 60 words) 8 Marks Hornbill—Poetry 12 Marks (i) One out of two extracts for reference to context from the prescribed poems. 4 Marks (ii) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions. (around 20-30 words) 4 Marks (iii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions. (around 60 words) 4 Marks Supplementary Reader—Snapshots 14 Marks (i) One out of two questions to test the evaluation of characters, events and episodes. (in about 60 words) 4 Marks (ii) Three out of four Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in about 20-30 words on content, events and episodes. 6 Marks (iii) Four Multiple Choice Questions. 4 Marks RBSE Class 11 English Compulsory Prescribed Books: 1. Hornbill—NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright