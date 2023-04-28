CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE English Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: CBSE’s English Elective Sample Question Paper for class 12th board examinations 2023-2024 is available now. Check the sample paper and its Marking Scheme from this article.

CBSE English Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Board has released the English Elective, subject code 001, sample question paper and marking scheme already for the academic year 2023-2024. The 80 marks question paper is divided into three sections. Section A is for Reading, Section B is for Grammar and Writing and Section C is for Literature and Fiction. Students have been advised to stick to the prescribed word limit for various kinds of questions. In this article, we have provided the complete contents of the sample question paper as provided by the CBSE Board. You can also download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12th English Elective Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme from the end of this article.

Also Check: Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Check the general instructions provided in the sample question paper below:

1.This paper is divided in THREE sections.

SECTION A -READING

SECTION B – GRAMMAR & WRITING

SECTION C- LITERATURE & FICTION

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

CBSE English Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

SECTION A READING COMPREHENSION

Q1 Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: (Any Twelve)

The man with the white face entered the carriage at Rugby. He moved slowly in spite of the urgency of his porter, and even while he was still on the platform I noted how ill he seemed. He dropped into the corner over against me with a sigh, made an incomplete attempt to arrange his travelling shawl and became motionless, with his eyes staring vacantly. Presently he was moved by a sense of my observation, looked up at me, and put out a spiritless hand for his newspaper. Then he glanced again in my direction. I feigned to read. I feared I had unwittingly embarrassed him, and in a moment I was surprised to find him speaking. "I beg your pardon?" said I.

"That book," he repeated, pointing a lean finger, "is about dreams."

"Obviously," I answered, for it was Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States, and the title was on the cover.

He hung silent for a space as if he sought words.

"Yes," he said at last, "but they tell you nothing."

I did not catch his meaning for a second.

"They don't know," he added. I looked a little more attentively at his face.

"There are dreams," he said, "and dreams."

That sort of proposition I never dispute.

"I suppose--" he hesitated. "Do you ever dream? I mean vividly."

"I dream very little," I answered. "I doubt if I have three vivid dreams in a year."

"Ah!" he said and seemed for a moment to collect his thoughts.

"Your dreams don't mix with your memories?" he asked abruptly.

"You don't find yourself in doubt; did this happen or did it not?"

"Hardly ever. Except just for a momentary hesitation now and

then. I suppose few people do."

"Does he say--?" He indicated the book.

"Says it happens at times and gives the usual explanation about intensity of impression and the like to account for its not happening as a rule. I suppose you know something of these theories--"

"Very little--except that they are wrong.

His emaciated hand played with the strap of the window for a time. I prepared to resume reading, and that seemed to precipitate his next remark. He leant forward almost as though he would touch me.

"Isn't there something called consecutive dreaming--that goes on night after night?"

"I believe there is. There are cases given in most books on mental trouble."

"Mental trouble! Yes. I daresay there are. It's the right place for them. But what I mean--" He looked at his bony knuckles. "Is that sort of thing always dreaming? Is it dreaming?

Or is it something else? Mightn't it be something else?"

4. I should have snubbed his persistent conversation but for the drawn anxiety of his face. I remember now the look of his faded eyes and the lids red stained--perhaps you know that look.

"I'm not just arguing about a matter of opinion," he said.

"The thing's killing me."

"Dreams?"

"If you call them dreams. Night after night. Vivid!—so vivid . . . this--" (he indicated the landscape that went streaming by the window) "seems unreal in comparison! I can scarcely remember who I am, what business I am on . . . ."He paused. "Even now--"

"The dream is always the same--do you mean?" I asked.

"It's over."

"You mean?"

"I died."

"Died?"

"Smashed and killed, and now, so much of me as that dream was, is dead. Dead forever. I dreamt I was another man, you know, living in a different part of the world and in a different time.I dreamt that night after night. Night after night I woke into that other life. Fresh scenes and fresh happenings--until I came upon the last--"

"When you died?"

"When I died."

"And since then--"

"No," he said. "Thank God! That was the end of the dream.. . "

It was clear I was in for this dream. And after all, I had an hour before me, the light was fading fast, and Fortnum Roscoe has a dreary way with him. "Living in a different time," I said: "do you mean in some different age?"

"Yes."

"Past?"

"No, to come--to come."

"The year three thousand, for example?"

"I don't know what year it was. I did when I was asleep, when I was dreaming, that is, but not now--not now that I am awake.

There's a lot of things I have forgotten since I woke out of these dreams, though I knew them at the time when I was--I suppose it was dreaming. They called the year differently from our way of calling the year . .. What did they call it?" He put his hand to his forehead. "No," said he, "I forget." He sat smiling weakly. For a moment I feared he did not mean to tell me his dream. As a rule, I hate people who tell their dreams, but this struck me differently. I proffered assistance even. "It began--" I suggested.

"It was vivid from the first. I seemed to wake up in it suddenly. And it's curious that in these dreams I am speaking of I never remembered this life I am living now. It seemed as if the dream life was enough while it lasted. Perhaps--But I will tell you how I find myself when I do my best to recall it all. I don't remember anything clearly until I found myself sitting in a sort of loggia looking out over the sea. I had been dozing, and suddenly I woke up--fresh and vivid--not a bit dreamlike—because the girl had stopped fanning me."

adapted from A Dream of Armageddon by H.G.Wells

On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following questions: (Any Twelve)

(a) How did the man with the white face behave as he entered the carriage?

(i) Excited and enthusiastic

(ii) Scared

(iii) Excited and nervous

(iv) showed no enthusiasm.

(b) What was the name of the book which the narrator was reading?

(i) Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States

(ii) Dream States

(iii) Dreams of the States

(iv) State of the Dream

(c) What was the man’s opinion about the theory of dreams given in the narrator’s book?

(i) He felt that it was all correct

(ii) He felt the book painted a wrong picture.

(iii) He felt that the book explained nothing.

(iv) He felt that the book was confusing.

(d) Statement 1: The narrator couldn’t snub the man’s conversation.

Statement 2: The man with the white face looked anxious.

(i) Both 1 & 2 are correct and 2 is the reason for 1.

(ii) Both 1 & 2 are correct and 2 is not the reason for 1.

(iii) 1 is correct and 2 is incorrect.

(iv) Both 1 & 2 are incorrect.

(e) What is NOT the reason for narrator being interested in listening to the man’s description of his last dream?

(i) The man’s dream was about an alien.

(ii) It was getting dark.

(iii) The narrator had still an hour’s journey left.

(iv) His book was getting boring.

(f) What did the man NOT say about the last dream which he had?

(i) It was a dream which wasn’t clear.

(ii) He was sitting in the loggia.

(iii) His last dream was very clear.

(iv) He would wake up in these dreams suddenly.

(g) Choose the correct option:

Which of the following is NOT true for the Man with the white face?

(i) He moved around slowly.

(ii) He looked sickly.

(iii) He didn’t want to talk about his dream.

(iv) He didn’t believe in theories of Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States

(h)"I dream very little," I answered. "I doubt if I have three vivid dreams in a year. This line highlights that the narrator did not –

(i) Have normal dreams.

(ii) Good sleep pattern.

(iii) Give much importance to the science behind dreams.

(iv) like talking to the man with the white face.

(i) How does the use of vivid and descriptive language in the passage enhance the reader's understanding of the man's experience?

(j) Complete the sentence appropriately.

It is fair to say that the man's experience of consecutive dreaming is similar with being lost in a maze because _______________.

(k) Choose the right answer which explains the phrase:

He hung silent for a space as if he sought words.

(i) he was at a loss of words.

(ii) he was indecisive.

(iii) he was left hanging because of his indecisiveness.

(iv) he stayed silent for some time as if he searched for words.

(l) State whether the following opinion is TRUE or FALSE.

The author implies that memory and consciousness are not objective, but rather are shaped by our subjective experiences and perceptions.

(m) What does the man with the white face, most likely mean by "there are dreams, and dreams"?

(Reference-paragraph 2)

(n) What do the man's "vacant" stare and "spiritless" hand suggest about his condition?

(o) In paragraph 2, the narrator says , “I did not catch his meaning for a second.”

Which of the following expressions correctly display the usage of “catch”?

(a) catch a glimpse

(b) catch a hunger

(c) catch an anger

(d) catch a skill

…

To check the complete sample question of CBSE English Elective for 12th Class, click on the link given below,

To check the Marking Scheme of CBSE English Elective for Class 12th, click on the link given below:

Related:

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24