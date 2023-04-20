CBSE Economics Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Economics Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Download the sample paper of Economics for 12th class students published by CBSE board for the academic year 2023-2024. Also find the marking scheme or solution to the paper in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: 12th Class Economics for CBSE students consists of two parts, 80 marks theory exam and 20 marks project work. Here, the theory paper is divided into two parts, namely, Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development. The 80 marks paper consists of various types of questions ranging from MCQs to 6 marks long answer questions. CBSE Board’s 12th class Economics Sample Question Paper is available now for the students to be downloaded from the academic website of the board, along with its marking scheme. Students can check the complete sample paper content to understand the kind of pattern to be followed by the board in the upcoming board examination and also check the kind of answers expected by the board in the marking scheme of the paper.

The general instructions provided at the beginning of the CBSE 12 Economics sample paper are:

General Instructions:

This question paper contains two sections:

Section A – Macro Economics

Section B – Indian Economic Development

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each. This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words. This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words. This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

SECTION A – MACRO ECONOMICS

1 Read the following statements carefully:

Statement 1: Consumption function assumes that, consumption changes at a constant rate as income changes.

Statement 2: Autonomous consumption is the ratio of total consumption (C) to total income (Y).

In light of the given statements, choose the correct alternative from the following:

a) Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false.

b) Statement 1 is false and Statement 2 is true.

c) Both Statements 1 and 2 are true.

d) Both Statements 1 and 2 are false.

2 For a closed economy (with no foreign trade), which one of the following is correct?

a) GDP = GNP

b) GDP > GNP

c) GDP < GNP

d) GDP + GNP=0

3 The value of __________ can be greater than one.

(Choose the correct alternative to fill up the blank)

a) Marginal Propensity to Consume

b) Average Propensity to Consume

c) Marginal Propensity to Save

d) Average Propensity to Save

4 As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) press report, dated 29th December, 2022: "Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of US$ 0.4 billion in the second quarter (2022-23)"

The above transaction will be recorded in the _______ account on ______ side of Balance of payments account of India. (Choose the correct alternative to fill up the blanks)

a) current, credit

b) current, debit

c) capital, credit

d) capital, debit

5 “The value of all goods and services can be expressed in monetary units.” On the basis of the given statement, identify the function performed by money:

a) Medium of exchange

b) Store of Value

c) Unit of account

d) Means of standard of deferred payments

6 Find the missing figures and choose the correct alternative:

Round Deposits Loans (80%) Reserve Ratio (20%) I 1000 800 200 II 800 i 160 .. .. .. .. ... ... Total ii iii iv

Alternatives:

a) 640,1000,4000,5000

b) 960,5000,4000,1000

c) 640,4000,1000,5000

d) 640,5000,4000,1000

7 Graphically, Aggregate Demand function can be obtained by vertically adding the _________ and _________ function.(Choose the correct alternative to fill up the blanks)

a) consumption, saving

b) consumption, investment

c) investment, saving

d) aggregate supply, consumption

8 Identify the correct reason(s) that may affect the demand for foreign exchange in an economy.

Imports of visibles Exports of invisibles Remittances by residents working abroad Purchase of assets abroad

Alternatives:

a) I and II

b) II and III

c) III and IV

d) I and IV

9 Suppose for a given economy,

S= -60 + 0.1Y

I= ₹ 4,000 crore

(Where S = Saving Function, Y = National Income and I = Investment Expenditure)

Equilibrium level of Income would be ₹ ______ crore.

(Choose the correct alternative to fill up the blank)

Alternatives:

a) 4,000

b) 40,000

c) 40,600

d) 60,400

10 Read the following chart carefully and choose the correct alternative:

Alternatives:

a) Interest received on loans

b) Multilateral Loans

c) Portfolio Investment

d) Government Aid

11 ‘Current account deficit in an economy in an economy must be financed by a corresponding capital account surplus’.

Do you agree with the given statement? Give valid reason(s) in support of your answer.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF Download

Check the complete Economics 2023-24 sample question paper by visiting the link below:

Class 12 CBSE Economics Sample Paper Solution Download

