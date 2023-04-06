CBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Economics 2023-24 curriculum of CBSE Class 12 is out on CBSE’s official academic website. Get the direct link to check and download the latest 12th class syllabus of CBSE Economics.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024: At the senior secondary level, Economics curriculum of CBSE introduces the subject-related basic concepts in such a way that initially, the candidates are introduced to the economic realities of the nation today, basic statistical tools to understand the same and later, In the later stage, introduced to economics as a theory of abstraction. To check the CBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus 2023-24 in detail, check the complete article and also download the syllabus from the link attached at the end.

CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Economics

Subject Code: 030

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit Topic Marks Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 06 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 06 Balance of Payments 06 40 Part B: Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour 08 40 Part C: Project Work 20

CBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP

GDP Deflator, GDP and Welfare

Unit 2: Money and Banking

Money – meaning and functions, supply of money - Currency held by the public and net demand deposits held by commercial banks.

Money creation by the commercial banking system.

Central bank and its functions (example of the Reserve Bank of India): Bank of issue, Govt. Bank, Banker's Bank, Control of Credit through Bank Rate, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment 30 Periods

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in government spending, taxes and money supply.

Unit 4: Government Budget and the Economy

Government budget - meaning, objectives and components.

Classification of receipts - revenue receipts and capital receipts;

Classification of expenditure – revenue expenditure and capital expenditure.

Balanced, Surplus and Deficit Budget – measures of government deficit.

Unit 5: Balance of Payments

Balance of payments account - meaning and components;

Balance of payments – Surplus and Deficit

Foreign exchange rate - meaning of fixed and flexible rates and managed floating.

Determination of exchange rate in a free market, Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate.

Managed Floating exchange rate system

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 6: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991:

A brief introduction of the state of Indian economy on the eve of independence.

Indian economic system and common goals of Five Year Plans.

Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade.

Economic Reforms since 1991: Features and appraisals of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG policy);

Concepts of demonetization and GST

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Human Capital Formation: How people become resource; Role of human capital in economic development; Growth of Education Sector in India

Rural development: Key issues - credit and marketing - role of cooperatives; agricultural diversification; alternative farming - organic farming

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India:

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human

Development Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics

CBSE Class 12 Economics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Marks Percentage Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 44 55 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 18 22.5 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

