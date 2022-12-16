CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: The Previous year question papers of Class 12 Economics board exams are available in this article in a year-wise format. You can get the previous years board examination question papers of CBSE Class 12 Economics papers from the year 2022 to 2016. Previous year question papers of Class 12 Economics board exams are available here.

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Economics is an important subject commonly pursued by CBSE Board students in both Commerce and the Humanities stream class 12th. It is a subject that requires theoretical knowledge and practical understanding along with the capabilities to apply and interpret the knowledge. While it is a subject that comes with immense academic opportunities and career prospects, it is important for the students to prepare well and score well in their CBSE Class 12 board examinations in order to have a strong foundation in the subject and to pursue the course further in the universities and colleges of their own choice.

These previous year question papers will help the students to not only strengthen their core knowledge in the subject but also score more.

Get CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Questions from the links in the table below:

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

Knowing the marking scheme of the paper is very important for candidates to understand and decide their own priorities.

Units Marks Part A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 06 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 06 Balance of Payments 06 TOTAL 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 08 TOTAL 40 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) Part C Project Work 20

You can check the CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022-23 to check the complete unit-wise syllabus and curriculum in details.

Looking at the blueprint of the question paper for the upcoming board examination in 2022-23, based on the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper for the current academic session:

This question paper contains two sections:

Section A – Macro Economics

Section B – Indian Economic Development

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each.

This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words.

This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

To check how the questions and the marking scheme for the current academic year would be, visit CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2022-23

Importance of the Economics Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Economics is one of the most important papers in CBSE class 12th Commerce stream and it plays a major role in the overall performance.

Using the previous year question papers, students can analyse themselves the number of questions being asked from each topic and each chapter every year. This would help the candidate in determining their own preparation strategy for the upcoming board examination.

Why should one solve Economics Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Practice is the key to acing examinations, in any subject.

In a subject like Economics, where students need to be equally good in theoretical as well as application based questions, it is only practice that will help you master the subject.

Year after year, as the question paper format gets tweaked, the concepts stay the same. It is only the contemporary economic situation that stays dynamic.

Previous year papers are one of the most important and solid resources for board exam preparation because it not just provides you with the potential questions that could be asked but the questions that have already been asked previously in the annual board examinations.

