CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: The Previous year question papers of Class 12 Economics board exams are available in this article in a year-wise format. You can get the previous years board examination question papers of CBSE Class 12 Economics papers from the year 2022 to 2016. Previous year question papers of Class 12 Economics board exams are available here.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions available to Download in PDF

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Economics is an important subject commonly pursued by CBSE Board students in both Commerce and the Humanities stream class 12th. It is a subject that requires theoretical knowledge and practical understanding along with the capabilities to apply and interpret the knowledge.  While it is a subject that comes with immense academic opportunities and career prospects, it is important for the students to prepare well and score well in their CBSE Class 12 board examinations in order to have a strong foundation in the subject and to pursue the course further in the universities and colleges of their own choice. 

Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 with Solutions

These previous year question papers will help the students to not only strengthen their core knowledge in the subject but also score more. 

Get CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Questions from the links in the table below:

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 2021-22 (Term 2) with solution

CBSE Economics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 2021-22 (Term 1) with solution

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2019-20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2018-19 with solution

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2017-18 with solution

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2016-17 with solution

CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2015-16 with solution

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

Knowing the marking scheme of the paper is very important for candidates to understand and decide their own priorities. 

Units

  

Marks

Part A

Introductory Macroeconomics

  
 

National Income and Related Aggregates

10
 

Money and Banking

06
 

Determination of Income and Employment

12
 

Government Budget and the Economy

06
 

Balance of Payments

06
 

TOTAL

40

Part B

Indian Economic Development

  
 

Development Experience (1947-90)  and Economic Reforms since 1991

12
 

Current Challenges facing Indian Economy

20
 

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours

08
 

TOTAL

40
 

Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks)

  

Part C

Project Work

20

You can check the CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022-23 to check the  complete unit-wise syllabus and curriculum in details.

Looking at the blueprint of the question paper for the upcoming board examination in 2022-23, based on the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper for the current academic session:

  • This question paper contains two sections: 

Section A – Macro Economics 

Section B – Indian Economic Development 

  • This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each. 
  • This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words. 
  • This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words. 
  • This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words. 

To check how the questions and the marking scheme for the current academic year would be, visit CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2022-23

Importance of the Economics Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Economics is one of the most important papers in CBSE class 12th Commerce stream and it plays a major role in the overall performance. 

Using the previous year question papers, students can analyse themselves the number of questions being asked from each topic and each chapter every year. This would help the candidate in determining their own preparation strategy for the upcoming board examination. 

Why should one solve Economics Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Practice is the key to acing examinations, in any subject. 

In a subject like Economics, where students need to be equally good in theoretical as well as application based questions, it is only practice that will help you master the subject. 

Year after year, as the question paper format gets tweaked, the concepts stay the same. It is only the contemporary economic situation that stays dynamic.

Previous year papers are one of the most important and solid resources for board exam preparation because it not just provides you with the potential questions that could be asked but the questions that have already been asked previously in the annual board examinations. 

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper 2022-23

To give your best performance in the exam, you need best resource material as well.

Refer to:

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics - Introductory Microeconomics (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics - Introductory Macroeconomics (All Chapters)

These would help you give your best performance as these are the prescribed textbooks for the paper by CBSE.

FAQ

Is CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Paper helpful to get good marks?

Yes. CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question Papers are helpful for getting good marks in the final board examination since it helps students figure out which topics are the most important.

How to download the CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question papers with solution?

To download the CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question papers with solution, click on the link given for the question paper for each year, then go the download link and download the PDF easily.

Can I download the CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question paper with solutions in PDF to get a print?

Yes. CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question papers in this article can be downloaded in PDF to be used offline.

Where to download the CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question paper?

All the CBSE Class 12 Economics Previous Year Question papers from 2016 to 2022 are available here in this article.
