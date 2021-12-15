CBSE 12th Economics Paper (Term 1) Over: Check CBSE Economics Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

Check review & paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Links to download CBSE Economics paper & answer key are also available here.

Check question paper analysis of CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). At 01:00 PM, the Term 1 CBSE 12th Economics board exam was over. Jagran Josh has collected the question paper & feedback of students about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22. Students who took this exam on 15 December has told us that the difficulty level of the question paper was moderate. The link to download the CBSE Economics question paper is available here for download.

- CBSE Answer Key: 12th Economics Board Exam 2021-22 - Shortly

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

There are three sections in Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper 2021-22. More details about each section are given below

- Section A: Contains 24 questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)

- Section B: Contains 24 questions (To Be Attempted 20 Questions)

- Section C: Contains 12 questions. (To Be Attempted 10 Questions)

As per the instructions given in the paper, there are a total of 60 questions in the paper and out of which 50 need to be answered by the students. There is no negative marking and all questions carry equal marks.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

Here are important points from the feedback received by the students about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper 2021-22

- Difficulty level of the question paper: Moderate

- All the question were based on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2021-22

- Questions were mainly based on CBSE Class 12 Economics NCERT textbooks

- Questions were also based on exercise given in Class 12 NCERT textbooks

More feedback & review of students about CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) will be available here shortly.