CBSE 12th Economics Question Paper & Answer Key: Download PDF & Check Your Answers!

PDF of CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics question paper 2021-22 (held on 15 December) is available here for download. Along with links to access answer key & review of CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Students who took CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) on 15 December have shared their feedback from us. One can check all the details from the links given below.

- CBSE Answer Key: 12th Economics Board Exam 2021-22 - Shortly

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021-22: Snapshot From Question Paper

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2021-22: Questions From Question Paper



1. 'Free distribution of LPG connection to poor people is a sign of social justice'.

Identify the 'Objective of Government Budget' from the above mentioned statement.

(Choose the correct alternative)

(a) Promote economic growth

(b) Management of public enterprises

(c) Create equitable distribution of income

(d) Create fluctuation in revenue of the government

2. Exports and Imports of which of the following items will be a component of ' Balance of Trade'?

(a) Banking

(b) Shipping

(c) Merchandise

(d) Insurance

3. In the context of commercial bank, which of the following alternatives is correct?

(Choose the correct alternative)

(i) Deposits are liabilities of banks.

(ii) Commercial banks are creator of money.

(iii) Commercial banks accept deposits of the general public.

(iv) Accept deposits of World Bank for Agriculture and Rural developments.

Identify the correct alternative from the following:

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(d) (i) and (iv)

4. Find among the odd one among the following, with respect to the 'Balance of Payments’ in India

(Choose the correct alternative) the Make in India Programme

Find the odd one out among the following, with India :

(a) Investments by Indian Investors under the Make in India Programme

(b) Loan received from Australia

(c) Investments from abroad

(d) Purchase of machinery from abroad

5.Read the given statements carefully and choose the correct alternative

on was an initiative taken by the Government of India to

Statement 1: Demonetisation was an initiative taken by the Government to curb black money, terrorism and circulation of fake currency

Statement 2: Demonetisation has lead people to shift from cash payments to electronic payments.

Alternatives :

(a) Both the statements are true.

(b) Both the statements are false.

(c) Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is false.

(d) Statement 2 is true and statement 1 is false.

6. The total stock of money in circulation among the public ............... is called as 'money

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

(a) during a period of time

(b) during a calendar year

(c) during a fiscal year

(d) at a particular point of time

7. All currencies other than the domestic currency of a country are called as..........

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

(i) Foreign exchange rate

(ii) Foreign exchange

(iii) Foreign aid

Identify the correct alternatives from the following. Alternatives :

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(d) (ii) only