CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Economics.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Students in CBSE Class 12 might feel a little pressure as the time for CBSE Class 12 Board exams comes closer. The struggle is more due to the changes made by the CBSE board to the syllabus and exam pattern. Students and teachers should be aware of the new exam pattern and marking scheme, which are based on more competency-based questions. To help students and teachers here, we are going to discuss the new CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

NCERT Class 12 Economics Deleted Topics

 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2024 Highlights

Board of Examination

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline

Subject

Economics

Medium

English and Hindi

Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Project Work

20 Marks

 

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit-wise Weightage

 

Unit

Topic

Marks

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

National Income and Related Aggregates

10

2

Money and Banking

06

3

Determination of Income and Employment

12

4

Government Budget and the Economy

06

Balance of Payments

06

 

 

40

Part B: Indian Economic Development

6

Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991

12

7

Current Challenges Facing Indian Economy

20

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour

08

 

 

40

Part C: Project Work

20

 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Design

CBSE, along with the CBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus 2023–24, has also released the new CBSE Class 12 Economics exam paper design. This shows that the maximum percentage is allocated to remembering and understanding facts, terms, and concepts. Check out the complete CBSE Class 12 Economics paper design for 2024 in the table below.

 

S. No. 

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage in the paper

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 

18

22.5%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

18

22.5%
 

Total

80

100%

 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The most important part before sitting for an exam is knowing its syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme so that you are prepared in advance and can manage your time accordingly. Check out the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern for 2024. This CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern with marking scheme is in accordance with the new CBSE guidelines and was extracted based on the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Papers 2024. Go through the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern.

 

Time

3 Hours

Max Marks

80

Number of Questions

34

Number of Sections/Parts

2  Sections

Section A- Macro Economics

Section B- Indian Economic Development

Section A Macro Economics

Question no. 1-17

Section B Indian Economic Development

Question no. 18-34

1 Mark Questions

20

3 Mark Questions (Short Answer Type; 60-80 words)

4

4 Mark Questions (Short Answer Type; 80-100 words)

6

6 Mark Questions (Long Answer Type; 100-150)

4



CBSE Class 12 All Subject Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme

 

Also Read:

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next