CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Students in CBSE Class 12 might feel a little pressure as the time for CBSE Class 12 Board exams comes closer. The struggle is more due to the changes made by the CBSE board to the syllabus and exam pattern. Students and teachers should be aware of the new exam pattern and marking scheme, which are based on more competency-based questions. To help students and teachers here, we are going to discuss the new CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2024 Highlights

Board of Examination Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Exam Mode Offline Subject Economics Medium English and Hindi Duration 3 Hours Total Marks 100 Theory Paper 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit-wise Weightage

Unit Topic Marks Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics 1 National Income and Related Aggregates 10 2 Money and Banking 06 3 Determination of Income and Employment 12 4 Government Budget and the Economy 06 5 Balance of Payments 06 40 Part B: Indian Economic Development 6 Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 7 Current Challenges Facing Indian Economy 20 8 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour 08 40 Part C: Project Work 20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Design

CBSE, along with the CBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus 2023–24, has also released the new CBSE Class 12 Economics exam paper design. This shows that the maximum percentage is allocated to remembering and understanding facts, terms, and concepts. Check out the complete CBSE Class 12 Economics paper design for 2024 in the table below.

S. No. Typology of Questions Marks Percentage in the paper 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 44 55% 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 18 22.5% 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5% Total 80 100%

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The most important part before sitting for an exam is knowing its syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme so that you are prepared in advance and can manage your time accordingly. Check out the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern for 2024. This CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern with marking scheme is in accordance with the new CBSE guidelines and was extracted based on the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Papers 2024. Go through the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam pattern.

Time 3 Hours Max Marks 80 Number of Questions 34 Number of Sections/Parts 2 Sections Section A- Macro Economics Section B- Indian Economic Development Section A Macro Economics Question no. 1-17 Section B Indian Economic Development Question no. 18-34 1 Mark Questions 20 3 Mark Questions (Short Answer Type; 60-80 words) 4 4 Mark Questions (Short Answer Type; 80-100 words) 6 6 Mark Questions (Long Answer Type; 100-150) 4







Also Read: