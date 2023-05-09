CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics which have been deleted from the syllabus of Economics Class 12th CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 12th-class Economics syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024. The curriculum of Economics is spliti nto theory of 80 marks and project work of 20 marks. The curriculum is majorly divided into two parts Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. In this article, we have provided the updated course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed from the current Economic syllabus 2024.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Economics Updated Course Structure 2022-23

Unit Topic Marks Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 06 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 06 Balance of Payments 06 40 Part B: Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour 08 40 Part C: Project Work 20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CHAPTER DELETED TOPIC Government Budget and the Economy Revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, primary deficit their meaning Balance of Payments Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate Current challenges facing Indian Economy Poverty - absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical Assessment

Infrastructure- Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Energy and Health: Problems and Policies- A critical assessment

CBSE Class 12 Economics Rationalised Topics 2023-24