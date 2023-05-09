CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics which have been deleted from the syllabus of Economics Class 12th CBSE. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 12th-class Economics syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024. The curriculum of Economics is spliti nto theory of 80 marks and project work of 20 marks. The curriculum is majorly divided into two parts Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. In this article, we have provided the updated course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed from the current Economic syllabus 2024. 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Updated Course Structure 2022-23

Unit

Topic

Marks

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

 

National Income and Related Aggregates

10

 

Money and Banking

06

 

Determination of Income and Employment

12

 

Government Budget and the Economy

06

 

Balance of Payments

06

 

 

40

Part B: Indian Economic Development

 

Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991

12

 

Current Challenges facing Indian Economy

20

 

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour

08

 

 

40

Part C: Project Work

20

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 

CHAPTER

DELETED TOPIC

Government Budget and the Economy
  • Revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, primary deficit their meaning

Balance of Payments
  • Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate

Current challenges facing Indian Economy
  • Poverty- absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical Assessment
  • Infrastructure- Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Energy and Health: Problems and Policies- A critical assessment

CBSE Class 12 Economics Rationalised Topics 2023-24

No changes

