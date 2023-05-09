CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 12th-class Economics syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024. The curriculum of Economics is spliti nto theory of 80 marks and project work of 20 marks. The curriculum is majorly divided into two parts Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. In this article, we have provided the updated course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed from the current Economic syllabus 2024.
Also Check:
CBSE Class 12 Economics Updated Course Structure 2022-23
|
Unit
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
|
|
National Income and Related Aggregates
|
10
|
|
Money and Banking
|
06
|
|
Determination of Income and Employment
|
12
|
|
Government Budget and the Economy
|
06
|
|
Balance of Payments
|
06
|
|
|
40
|
Part B: Indian Economic Development
|
|
Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991
|
12
|
|
Current Challenges facing Indian Economy
|
20
|
|
Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbour
|
08
|
|
|
40
|
Part C: Project Work
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
|
CHAPTER
|
DELETED TOPIC
|
Government Budget and the Economy
|
|
Balance of Payments
|
|
Current challenges facing Indian Economy
|
CBSE Class 12 Economics Rationalised Topics 2023-24
|
No changes