MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Download chapter-wise PDF prepared by Subject experts

This article brings to you the complete list of MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies. You can find attached chapter-wise PDF download links for the MCQs of each chapter. Students preparing for the CBSE Board examinations 2024 should go through the article to find important resources and updates related to CBSE Boards 2024.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: In this article, students can find the complete list of MCQs for each chapter of Class 12 Business Studies. 15 MCQ-type questions from each chapter of Business Studies NCERT(Part 1 and Part 2) have been presented to you in the form of PDF download links. You can use these links to save the list of important questions and answers for future reference. We hope that this series on MCQs from each chapter of NCERT textbooks proves to be helpful for all CBSE Board Examination 2023-24 aspirants. Find chapter-wise PDF download links to MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies. We have also covered MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy , a link to which is attached here for your reference.

According to CBSE’s latest curriculum, the focus will be laid on practical aspects of questions. Thus, it is advisable for students to understand the concepts present in the NCERT Chapters. In line with this theory of enhancing practical knowledge of theoretical concepts, CBSE has also included MCQ-type questions in the Board Exam Question Paper. These questions can often be confusing and tricky to solve. Therefore, students should be aware of the type of questions that might come in the form of MCQs. Here, we have listed down a few of them for your convenience:

Direct chapter-based questions

Assertion and Reasoning

Check whether the statements are correct or not

True and False

Fill in the blanks

Match the columns

Case Studies

Passage based questions

Source based questions

Students are advised to keep a fair amount of knowledge about these types of MCQ questions before appearing for CBSE Board Exam 2024. We know that every student aims at bringing good marks in the Board Exams, but you need to be on the right track to doing so. To reduce your burden, we have jotted down a few tips you can use for the preparation of MCQ-type questions. They are as follows:

Prepare every type of MCQ (types have been mentioned above for your reference)

Read your textbook chapters carefully and understand the concepts.

Prepares MCQs from CBSE Sample Paper 2024, Question Banks

Take online Mock tests

Solve previous year question papers of at least last five years

Catch hold of minute information present in between the texts like dates, acts, regulatory bodies, definitions, terminologies used in commerce

It is important to stay updated about the syllabus and exam pattern before you sit for the annual examinations. Check the links below so that you don’t miss out on this significant information.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

Find Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Find Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

