MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 6 Staffing: Download for free

1.Workforce analysis is a part of

(a) Recruitment process

(b) Selection process

(c) Training and development process

(d) estimation of manpower requirement

Answer. d) estimation of manpower requirement

2.Which of these is the purpose of recruitment?

(a) Make sure that there is a match between cost and benefits

(b) To attract potential employees with the necessary qualification

(c) Help the firm to create the more culturally diverse workforce

(d) Help the firm to recognize the caliber of every employee

Answer. b) To attract potential employees with the necessary qualification

3.Real Tech Builders has to deliver the flats to its buyers for possession on time. Due to this, there is a sudden increase in workload. Therefore, the company needs to arrange for workers to work at the sites at short notice. The source of recruitment which may be used by the company to tap the casual vacancy is:

(a) Direct recruitment

(b) Advertisement

(c) Recommendation of employees

(d) Employment exchange

Answer. a) Direct recruitment

4.Assertion (A): Expenses on training are the investment for the future.

Reason (R): Expenses on training makes employees able to complete their work in an efficient manner and give the benefit of specialization to the organization.

Choose the correct option from the following:

(a) A is correct but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(b) A is correct and R is the correct explanation of A.

(c) Only A is correct, R is incorrect.

(d) Both A and R is incorrect.

Answer. b) A is correct and R is the correct explanation of A

5.An analysis that enables an assessment of the number of humans required in the organization is-

(a) Development

(b) Promotion

(c) Workload analysis

(d) Workforce analysis

Answer. d) Workload Analysis

6.'Infosys recruits candidate from Kirorimal College' is an example of ______________method of one of the sources of recruitment.

(a) Campus recruitment

(b) Direct recruitment

(c) Employment exchange

(d) Labor contractors

Answer. a) Campus recruitment

7.Statement I: Out of training and development, Development is wider in scope.

Statement II: Freshly appointed people need orientation.

Choose the correct option:

(a) Statement I and II both are correct.

(b) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.

(c) Statement II is correct but Statement I is incorrect.

(d) None of these

Answer. a) Statement I and II both are correct.

8.Kundan Lai joined a food processing unit as a factory worker. Since he was expected to work on sophisticated machinery, he was asked to undergo special training. Identify the training method with reference to the above lines.

(a) Vestibule training

(b) Apprenticeship training

(c) Internship training

(d) Induction training

Answer. a) Vestibule training

9.Which test is helpful in assessing the individual's capacity for learning new skills?

(a) Aptitute test

(b) Personality Test

(c) Interest test

(d) Trade test

Answer. a) Aptitude test

10.Identify the correct sequence of the steps involved in the selection process.

(a) Medical Examination, Contract of Employment, Reference and Background Checking, Selection Decision, Job Offer

(b) Reference and Background Checking, Selection Decision, Contract of Employment, Medical Examination, Job Offer

(c) Job Offer, Reference and Background Checking, Selection Decision, Medical Examination, Contract of Employment

(d) Reference and Background Checking, Selection Decision, Medical Examination, Job Offer, Contract of Employment

Answer. d) Reference and background checking, Selection Decision, Medical Examination, Job Offer, Contract of Employment

11.“Our assets walk out of the door each evening, we have to make sure that they come back the next morning.” This statement relates to which function of management.

(a) Staffing

(b) Organizing

(c) Planning

(d) Directing

Answer. a) Staffing

13.Aruna applied for the post of an art and craft teacher in a reputed school in Delhi. After successfully clearing the tests and the interview, she was offered a letter containing the date of joining. Identify the step in the staffing process being described in the above lines.

(a) Reference and background checking

(b) Selection decision

(c) Job offer

(d) Contract of employment

Answer. c) Job Offer

14.It refers to the employee occupying the position or post for which the person has been selected." Identify the term.

(a) Training

(b) Placement

(c) Recruitment

(d) Promotion

Answer. b) Placement

15.Assertion (A): Under Internal source of recruitment employees get motivated.

Reason (R): Majorly Transfer and Promotion are included in the Internal sources of recruitment.

Choose the correct option from the following:

(a) A is correct but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(b) A is correct and R is the correct explanation of A.

(c) Only A is correct, R is incorrect.

(d) Both A and R is incorrect.

Answer. a) A is correct but R is not the correct explanation of A

