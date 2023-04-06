CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CBSE Business Studies Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: It is important for Commerce stream candidates to understand the framework in which a business operates. Since business is a dynamic process which brings together technology, natural resources and human initiative in a constantly changing global environment,CBSE provides a detailed study of a business organisation, the management of business processes and its interaction with the environment. Through CBSE Class 12 Business Studies curriculum. For the 2023-2024 academic session, CBSE has released the Business Studies curriculum on its academic website. The syllabus enlists the course structure, course content, assessment details, project details, and so on. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus PDF using the link given towards the end of the article. 

CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Business Studies 

Subject Code: 054

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

Principles and Functions of Management

  

1

Nature and Significance of Management 

16

2

Principles of Management 

3

Business Environment

4

Planning

14

5

Organising

6

Staffing

20

7

Directing

8

Controlling

Part B

Business Finance and Marketing

  

9

Financial Management

15

10

Financial Markets

11

Marketing Management

15

12

Consumer Protection
 

TOTAL

80

Part C

Project Work (one)

20

CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Concept

Management - concept, objectives, and importance

Management as Science, Art and Profession

Levels of Management

Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling

Coordination- concept and importance

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Concept

Principles of Management- concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Concept

Business Environment- concept and importance

Dimensions of Business EnvironmentEconomic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal

 

Demonetization - concept and features

Unit 4: Planning

Concept

Concept, importance and limitation

Planning process

Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, method Rule, budget and Programme

Unit 5: Organising

Concept

Concept and importance

Organising Process

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formal and informal organisation- concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Decentralization: concept and importance

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete content of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24, click on the link given below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper Design 2023-24


Business Studies Question Paper Design 2024

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage

Remembering and Understanding:

Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

44

55

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

19

23.75

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:

Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

17

21.25

TOTAL

80

100%

