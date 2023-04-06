CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: It is important for Commerce stream candidates to understand the framework in which a business operates. Since business is a dynamic process which brings together technology, natural resources and human initiative in a constantly changing global environment,CBSE provides a detailed study of a business organisation, the management of business processes and its interaction with the environment. Through CBSE Class 12 Business Studies curriculum. For the 2023-2024 academic session, CBSE has released the Business Studies curriculum on its academic website. The syllabus enlists the course structure, course content, assessment details, project details, and so on. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus PDF using the link given towards the end of the article.
CBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Business Studies
Subject Code: 054
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Principles and Functions of Management
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
16
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
4
|
Planning
|
14
|
5
|
Organising
|
6
|
Staffing
|
20
|
7
|
Directing
|
8
|
Controlling
|
Part B
|
Business Finance and Marketing
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
15
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
11
|
Marketing Management
|
15
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
Part C
|
Project Work (one)
|
20
CBSE Business Studies Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
|
Concept
|
Management - concept, objectives, and importance
|
Management as Science, Art and Profession
|
Levels of Management
|
Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing and controlling
|
Coordination- concept and importance
Unit 2: Principles of Management
|
Concept
|
Principles of Management- concept and significance
|
Fayol’s principles of management
|
Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques
Unit 3: Business Environment
|
Concept
|
Business Environment- concept and importance
|
Dimensions of Business EnvironmentEconomic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal
Demonetization - concept and features
Unit 4: Planning
|
Concept
|
Concept, importance and limitation
|
Planning process
|
Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, method Rule, budget and Programme
Unit 5: Organising
|
Concept
|
Concept and importance
|
Organising Process
|
Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formal and informal organisation- concept
|
Delegation: concept, elements and importance
|
Decentralization: concept and importance
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete content of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24, click on the link given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus PDF 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Business Studies Question Paper Design 2024
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Remembering and Understanding:
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
19
|
23.75
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:
Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
17
|
21.25
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100%
