NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies: Download solutions as per latest CBSE Syllabus

This article consists of chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies subject. Find free PDF download link for all chapters of Class 12 NCERT Business Studies textbook. You can also find important topics from Business Studies subject for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies: As per Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024, few chapters from Business Studies subject have been deleted. This article presents NCERT Solutions for all chapters of Class 12 Business Studies Textbook, keeping in mind these deleted chapters and topics. In this article you can also find PDF download links of chapter-wise NCERT Solutions, prepared for you by our subject experts.

Practise of NCERT Solutions is important for scoring high marks in CBSE Board Examinations. Inorder to be able to solve these NCERT Solutions, first thorough reading of all chapters should be done. Post reading, the in-text questions present in the chapter must be solved. These questions have been given to you for practical application of your understanding of the topics. Then, finally you should practise each NCERT question present at the end of the chapter.

Important tips for scoring good marks in CBSE Board Examination 2023-2024 are:

Prepare as per Revised Syllabus

Make short notes, mind maps from the chapters

Solve all in-text questions (Do It Yourself/ Test Your Understanding)

Don’t miss out on any NCERT question present at the end of the chapter

Start preparing in advance

Solve sample paper for current year

Solve previous year papers of at least five years

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus (2023-2024)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper (2023-2024)

Find below, Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies (Part-1)

Part-1

Find below Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies (Part-2)

Part-2

Chapter No. Chapter Name Chapter -1 Financial Management Chapter -2 Marketing Chapter -3 Consumer Protection

We, at Jagran Josh are working to provide students with complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies. In this article, NCERT Solutions for Chapters 1, 2 and 3 are present already. The article will be later updates with links for rest of the chapters. So, stay tuned for remaining NCERT Solutions. Also, do visit our website JagranJosh.com for any updates related to CBSE and NCERT Solutions.

NCERT Business Management book for Class 12 teaches students about various aspects of management, marketing and business operations. Deep understanding of these topics will not only get you high marks in academics but will also train you for business handling. Every year, CBSE releases its Exam Pattern to show important topic with high weightage in exams. Some important topics for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024 are:

Unit 1 - Objectives of Management, Management as Science/Art/Profession, Levels of management, Functions of management, Co-ordination

- Objectives of Management, Management as Science/Art/Profession, Levels of management, Functions of management, Co-ordination Unit 2 - Fayol’s Principle of Scientific Management, Taylor’s Principle of Management

- Fayol’s Principle of Scientific Management, Taylor’s Principle of Management Unit 3 - Importance of business environment, Dimensions of business environment, Demonetization and its impact

- Importance of business environment, Dimensions of business environment, Demonetization and its impact Unit 4 - Importance and limitation of Planning, Planning process, Single Use and Standing Plans

- Importance and limitation of Planning, Planning process, Single Use and Standing Plans Unit 5 - Importance of Organizing, Organizing process, Structure of organization, Delegation, Decentralization

- Importance of Organizing, Organizing process, Structure of organization, Delegation, Decentralization Unit 6 - Importance of Staffing, Staffing process, Aspects of staffing, Selection, Training and development, Training methods, On the job methods, off the job methods

- Importance of Staffing, Staffing process, Aspects of staffing, Selection, Training and development, Training methods, On the job methods, off the job methods Unit 7 - Importance and principles of Directing, Supervision, Motivation, Leadership, Communication, Formal and Informal Communication

- Importance and principles of Directing, Supervision, Motivation, Leadership, Communication, Formal and Informal Communication Unit 8 - Controlling process, Relationship between Planning and controlling

- Controlling process, Relationship between Planning and controlling Unit 9 - Objectives of financial management, Financial decisions, Investment Decisions, Factors affecting Capital Budgeting Decision, Financing decisions, Dividend decisions, Financial importance, Capital structure, Factors affecting choice of capital structure, Fixed and Working Capital, Working Capital

- Objectives of financial management, Financial decisions, Investment Decisions, Factors affecting Capital Budgeting Decision, Financing decisions, Dividend decisions, Financial importance, Capital structure, Factors affecting choice of capital structure, Fixed and Working Capital, Working Capital Unit 10 - Marketing Management, Philosophies of marketing management, Functions of marketing, Marketing Mix, Products and its classification, Durability of products, Industrial products and its classification, Branding, Packaging, Labelling, Pricing, Promotion, Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales promotion, Public relations, Difference between advertising and personal selling

- Marketing Management, Philosophies of marketing management, Functions of marketing, Marketing Mix, Products and its classification, Durability of products, Industrial products and its classification, Branding, Packaging, Labelling, Pricing, Promotion, Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales promotion, Public relations, Difference between advertising and personal selling Unit 11- Importance of consumer protection, Who is a consumer, Consumer Rights, Consumer Responsibilities, Means of consumer protection, Redressal Agencies

Understanding concepts of these above-mentioned topics and consistent practise of all NCERT Solutions can help you score good marks in Business Studies subject in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024. Jagran Josh team wishes you all the best for you upcoming exams and future endeavour.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (All Subjects)