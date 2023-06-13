NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7: Directing; Available for download

This article presents complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7, Directing. Find accurate solutions prepared by our subject experts, as per latest CBSE Syllabus 2024.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7: Jagran Josh brings to you NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7, Directing. You can also find a free PDF download link for complete solutions of the chapter mentioned here in the article. These solutions should be practised consistently to score good marks in CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

This chapter on directing can teach you about:

Concept of directing and its importance in an organization,

Principles guiding directing processes,

Meaning of supervision and its importance,

Meaning of motivation and its importance in business management,

Maslow’s theory of hierarchy of needs and its application,

Financial and non-financial incentives,

Leadership and its importance,

Qualities of a good leader,

Formal and informal communications and

Barriers to effective communications and measures to overcome this barrier

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

Find NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 7, Directing

Very Short Answer Type

1.What is informal communication?

Answer. Communication that does not follow the formal lines of communication is said to be informal communication. In corporate world, it is referred to as grapevines since it spreads throughout the organization with its branches going out in all directions.

2.Which style of leadership does not believe in use of power unless it is absolutely essential?

Answer. Laissez faire or Free-rein leader style of leadership does not believe in use of power unless it is absolutely essential.

3.Which element in the communication process involves converting the message into words, symbols, gestures etc.?

Answer. Encoding in the communication process involves converting the message into words, symbols, gestures etc. The sender encodes the message to make it understandable for the receiver.

4.The workers always try to show their inability when any new work is given to them. They are always unwilling to take up any kind of work. Due to sudden rise in demand a firm wants to meet excess orders. The supervisor is finding it difficult to cope up with the situation. State the element of directing that can help the supervisor in handling the problem.

Answer. In this case, motivation can help in handling the problem. According to the question, workers are unwilling to take up work and show inability when any new work is given to them. This explains that employees are not motivated enough to carry out operations of the organization. So, the supervisor should motivate the employees and show them the right direction. Employees should also be asked regarding their problems and these problems should be tackled to keep them happy.

Short Answer Type

1.What are semantic barriers of communication?

Answer. Semantics refers to meaning of words and sentences. The problems that arises during encoding or decoding of message into words or expressions is known as semantic barriers of communication. Generally, these barriers occur due to use of wrong words, faulty translations, different interpretations etc. Types of semantic barriers are:

Badly expressed message - Sometimes message is conveyed wrongly which results into ineffective communication. This can take place because of use of wrong words, inadequate vocabulary, omission of needed words etc.

- Sometimes message is conveyed wrongly which results into ineffective communication. This can take place because of use of wrong words, inadequate vocabulary, omission of needed words etc. Symbols with different meanings - A word can have several meaning. Receiver should understand the particular meaning, you want to convey. Wrong perception on the end of receiver can cause communication barrier.

- A word can have several meaning. Receiver should understand the particular meaning, you want to convey. Wrong perception on the end of receiver can cause communication barrier. Faulty translations - Sometimes the message originally drafter has to be translated into different language for the sake of workers. If translation is not done proficiently, it can result in different meaning of the sentence.

- Sometimes the message originally drafter has to be translated into different language for the sake of workers. If translation is not done proficiently, it can result in different meaning of the sentence. Unclarified assumptions - Some messages might have an open ending, they might be open to multiple interpretations. In such case, unclarified assumptions leads to ineffective communication.

- Some messages might have an open ending, they might be open to multiple interpretations. In such case, unclarified assumptions leads to ineffective communication. Technical jargon - Sometimes technicians might use technical jargon with the employees which they might not understand. This again acts as barrier to communication.

- Sometimes technicians might use technical jargon with the employees which they might not understand. This again acts as barrier to communication. Body language and gesture decoding- There should be a match between the language and gestures of a person. A gesture could mean different to different people. Therefore, your tone, words and gestures should be in sync for clearly explaining what you are trying to say.

2.Explain the process of motivation with the help of a diagram.

Answer. The process of motivation can be shown in the following manner with the help of a diagram:

3.State the different networks of grapevine communications.

Answer. There are our grapevine communications. They are namely, Single strand, Gossip, Probability and Cluster Network.

Single strand network - In this network each person communicates with the other in a sequence.

- In this network each person communicates with the other in a sequence. Gossip network - In this type of network each person communicates with all on non-selective basis.

- In this type of network each person communicates with all on non-selective basis. Probability network - In this, individual communicates randomly with the other.

- In this, individual communicates randomly with the other. Cluster network- Individual communicates with only those people whom he trusts, in cluster networks.

4.Explain any three principles of Directing.

Answer. Three principles of directing are:

Maximum individual contribution - It states that directing techniques must help every individual in the organization to contribute to his maximum potential for achievement of organizational objectives. It should bring unexplored energies of the employees for efficient work. For example: a good motivation plan with monetary or non-monetary benefits can motivate an employee to put maximum contribution to the organization.

- It states that directing techniques must help every individual in the organization to contribute to his maximum potential for achievement of organizational objectives. It should bring unexplored energies of the employees for efficient work. For example: a good motivation plan with monetary or non-monetary benefits can motivate an employee to put maximum contribution to the organization. Harmony of objectives - Often it can be noticed that there are conflicts between the objectives of an employee and the organization. An employee must be expecting attractive salary and the organization must be expecting from employee to perform extraordinary in order to gain that profit. There should be harmony between both of theirs objectives and must be made understood that both salary and performance are directly proportional to each other.

- Often it can be noticed that there are conflicts between the objectives of an employee and the organization. An employee must be expecting attractive salary and the organization must be expecting from employee to perform extraordinary in order to gain that profit. There should be harmony between both of theirs objectives and must be made understood that both salary and performance are directly proportional to each other. Unity of Command- This principle indicates that there should be one supervisor and one command for effective direction. An employee should receive commands from only one superior and follow one command. This prevents duplication of work, confusion, disorder in an organization.

5.In an organisation, one of the departmental manager is inflexible and once he takes a decision, he does not like to be contradicted. As a result, employees always feel they are under stress and they take least initiative and fear to express their opinions and problems before the manager. What is the problem in the way authority is being used by the manager?

Answer. In this case, the problem lies in the flow of communication. Manager does not allow free flow communication since he is inflexible. He has adopted autocratic style but he should have approached participative style. This can result in declining growth of the company. Manager should open his ears to all the suggestions made by the employees and should be flexible enough to make changes as many times as required.

6. A reputed hostel, Gyan Pradan provides medical aid and free education to children of its employees. Which incentive is being highlighted here? State its category and name any two more incentives of the same category.

Answer. In this case Perquisites are being highlighted. They are also known as fringe benefits. Example of such benefits are: car allowance, housing, medical aid, and education to the children, etc., over and above the salary. They are a type of financial incentive.

Financial incentive are direct monetary incentives or those incentives that can be measured in monetary terms. They help to keep the employees motivated and ensure better performance and contribution towards the organization. Two incentives of the same category are:

Bonus- Incentive that is offered over and above the original salary of an employee but are given in terms of wage can be termed as bonus.

Incentive that is offered over and above the original salary of an employee but are given in terms of wage can be termed as bonus. Productivity linked wage incentives- Various wage incentive plans are prepared by the companies and are linked to productivity of the employees. Such incentives are provided only to those employees who are productive in nature and bring some extra ordinary achievement to the table.

To find complete NCERT Solutions, click on the link below.

Important Resources for CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 12 (All Subjects)