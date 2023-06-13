NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8: Controlling; Download in PDF

This article brings to you complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8, Controlling. Find attached a PDF download link for all the NCERT Solutions of the chapter mentioned-above. All NCERT Solutions at Jagran Josh are prepared by subject experts, keeping in mind Revised CBSE Syllabus 2024.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8: Controlling

This chapter from Business Studies NCERT textbook, teaches students about controlling as a function of management. It also presents some questions at the end of the chapter which are significant for scoring good marks in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024. Some important topics from CBSE’s Board Examinations point of view are:

Importance of controlling

Limitations of controlling

Relationship between planning and controlling

Process of controlling

Fair idea about measures to check performance

Find NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8 below:

Very Short Answer Type

1.State the meaning of controlling.

Answer. Ensuring that activities in an organization are performed as per the plans is called controlling. It also refers to using resources of the company effectively and efficiently for the achievement of pre determined goals. All levels of management perform this function to keep a control over activities in their areas.

2.Name the principle that a manager should consider while dealing with deviations effectively. .

Answer. Management by exception is the principle that a manager should consider while dealing with deviations effectively. It is also referred to as control by exception. It is based on a belief that an attempt to control everything results in controlling everything. Thus, if the plans lay down 2 per cent increase in labour cost as an acceptable range of deviation in a manufacturing organisation, only increase in labour cost beyond 2 per cent should be brought to the notice of the management. However, in case of major deviation from the standard (say, 5 per cent), the matter has to receive immediate action of management on a priority basis.

3.State any one situation in which an organisation’s control system loses is effectiveness.

Answer. Inadequacy of resources is one such situation in which an organization’s control system loses its effectiveness. Insufficient resources can lead to delay in completion of tasks and sometimes might leave the tasks incomplete.

4.Give any two standards that can be used by a company to evaluate the performance of its Finance & Accounting department.

Answer. Two standards that can be used by a company to evaluate the performance of its Finance & Accounting department are flow of capital and liquidity.

5.Which term is used to indicate the difference between standard performance and actual performance?

Answer. Deviation is the term used to indicate the difference between standard performance and actual performance.

Short Answer Type

1.‘Planning is looking ahead and controlling is looking back.’ Comment.

Answer. Planning is the process of formulating actions to be done in future for fulfillment of goals and objectives. Since, planning is done on the basis of future predictions, it can be said that planning is looking ahead. Controlling refers to ensuring that laid out plans are being executed effectively and efficiently. Since, controlling involves looking back at the laid out plans and comparing whether the activities under operation are the ones that have been planned, it can be said that controlling is looking back. Planning is referred to as a forward-looking function since on the basis of planning, future of the company is decided. Controlling is a backward-looking function because all the decisions are taken as per the experience. On the other hand, planning is done on the basis of past experiences. All the previous problems faced have to be kept in mind. It can also be said that controlling is looking ahead since it involves amendment of future plans.

2.‘An effort to control everything may end up in controlling nothing.’ Explain.

Answer. Principle of ‘Management of exception’ states that an effort to control everything may end up in controlling nothing. It says that only significant deviations which go beyond the permissible limits should be brought to the notice of management. Thus, if the plans lay down 2 per cent increase in labour cost as an acceptable range of deviation in a manufacturing organisation, only increase in labour cost beyond 2 per cent should be brought to the notice of the management. However, in case of major deviation from the standard (say, 5 per cent), the matter has to receive immediate action of management on a priority basis.

3.Explain how management audit serves as an effective technique of controlling.

Answer. Management audit is appraisal of the overall performance of the management of an organization. It improves the effectiveness and efficiency of management and improves the performance for future. It serves as an effective technique of controlling because it helps to critically review the organization structure. It analyses different ways of overcoming inefficiencies or weaknesses in management and different functional areas like production, sales, finance etc. Also, it helps in evaluating the ways of improving management efficiency and selecting the best. These are also the objectives of management audit.

4.Mr.Arfaaz had been heading the production department of Writewell Products Ltd., a firm manufacturing stationary items. The firm secured an export order that had to be completed on a priority basis and production targets were defined for all the employees. One of the workers, Mr.Bhanu Prasad, fell short of his daily production target by 10 units for two days consecutively. Mr.Arfaaz approached MsVasundhara, the CEO of the Company, to file a complaint against MrBhanu Prasad and requested her to terminate his services. Explain the principle of management control that MsVasundhara should consider while taking her decision. (Hint: Management by exception).

Answer. Ms Vasundhara should consider the principle of ‘Management by exception’ while taking her decision. It is based on a belief that an attempt to control everything results in controlling nothing. Management by exception is also referred as Control by exception. Only significant deviations that go beyond the permissible limits should be brought to the notice of management.

